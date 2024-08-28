Hypothetical Question: Who has the better career: Boxer 1 or Boxer 2?

Boxer 1: Doubles his strength the last 10 seconds of every round.



or



Boxer 2: Full stamina at the beginning of every round.



Both boxers are the same age (20) and equally skilled fighters. Who would have the better career?



I think the double strength boxer would have a better overall career in terms of wins and championships. I'd be a defensive fighter like Mayweather every round, dodging and clinching just to keep the damage I take low, then spend the last ten seconds of every round methodically working the other guy's body and then throw in some haymakers. The double strength boxer would need to keep the fight within 3 rounds because time isn’t on his side due to fatigue. Double the punching power is a cheat code.