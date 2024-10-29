Usman or Cejudo: Who is more successful and accomplished in the UFC?

TerraRayzing
Little eagle soars again
I like how they're both friends but disagree on almost every take on their podcast. Most of the time, Usman is right and Cejudo is wrong but I'm curious, who would you rank higher?
Usman has more title defenses and dominant performances imo but Cejudo was a double champion. Not including other combat sports accolades as Henry would win that debate but in the UFC, who do you think has had the better career?
