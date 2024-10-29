Usman or Cejudo: Who is more successful and accomplished in the UFC?

I like how they're both friends but disagree on almost every take on their podcast. Most of the time, Usman is right and Cejudo is wrong but I'm curious, who would you rank higher?
Usman has more title defenses and dominant performances imo but Cejudo was a double champion. Not including other combat sports accolades as Henry would win that debate but in the UFC, who do you think has had the better career?
 
In lists of accomplishments? I'd begrudgingly give it Cejudo.
 
Usman has eight ranked wins and five title defenses. Cejudo has five ranked wins over two weight classes and three total title defenses. Up to you, really.

Cejudo beat MM (I still think he lost that split), TJ (on PEDs), Cruz, Moraes and Pettis in his career.

Usman has wins over Masvidal x2, Colby x2, Maia, Woodley, Strickland, Edwards, Burns and RDA.
 
Usman easily. Cejudo was not the best flyweight (he got a gift decision over DJ, and then left the division shortly after), and his accomplishments at 135 are misremembered or simply misunderstood.

Henry Cejudo was never really the best fighter in either weight class he was champion in or at least proved it, Usman was the best WW for years.
 
Cejudo retired in his prime... and tbh, he looked like $h1t against Aljo, idgaf if a random person, who happened to have a say in the matter, thought he won. However, Cejudo would've beat anybody he was fed during the time he was away. And that would've made their title defenses around even. And, at that point, you could've easily given this to Cejudo. But now, it's a tossup. They're both like a... Top 20 GOAT.

But whether you think he won or not, Cejudo beat the best guy between the two. And i know people like to talk $h1t about it and discredit him for it, but all those haters fail to mention he did that after rolling his ankle, while DJ was in his prime and, if that doesn't impress you, then nothing he ever does or did will. But Henry deserved it more. He saved the division and he won that fight, with forward pressure, in the last 30 seconds.
 
His name is Triple C for a reason. How is this even a discussion?
 
Usman easily..

Cejudo was picked up by Merab like a kid and he ran with him across the cage. Henry Cejudo shouldn´t even be mentioned alongside the Nigerian nightmare.. You have no right to speak if Merab of all people does this to you.

merab-dvalishvili-ufc.gif
 
Substance Abuse said:
Damn... that's tough. 🤔
 
Henry only won the title because ufc didn't like dj
 
