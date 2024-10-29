Usman or Cejudo: Who is more successful and accomplished in the UFC?

Cejudo retired in his prime... and tbh, he looked like $h1t against Aljo, idgaf if a random person, who happened to have a say in the matter, thought he won. However, Cejudo would've beat anybody he was fed during the time he was away. And that would've made their title defenses around even. And, at that point, you could've easily given this to Cejudo. But now, it's a tossup. They're both like a... Top 20 GOAT.



But whether you think he won or not, Cejudo beat the best guy between the two. And i know people like to talk $h1t about it and discredit him for it, but all those haters fail to mention he did that after rolling his ankle, while DJ was in his prime and, if that doesn't impress you, then nothing he ever does or did will. But Henry deserved it more. He saved the division and he won that fight, with forward pressure, in the last 30 seconds.