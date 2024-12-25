HW Jones Physique

I'm no fan of Jones. Haven't been since he passed out of fighting journeyman MW Sonnen. That being said let's not body shame him.



While he did gas light us all with his "bulking up the right way" BS, physique has proven to mean next to nothing for the GOATs.



At LHW he was skin and bones. LW GOAT BJ Penn was never muscular and he was a WW champ while bulking up on burritos and even went the distance with a burrito and burger diet. HW GOAT Fedor loves ice cream, never cut weight and was never muscular. Even Silva looked a little soft. GSP was the only GOAT with the physique to go with it despite his caved in chest.



All this is to say that while Jones is a cheater, a duck and a liar his pudgeyness doesn't mean he sucks now... i just dont get what happened when there were some photos of him looking yoked before he finally debuted as a HW as soon as Francis left.