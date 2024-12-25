HW Jones Physique

I'm no fan of Jones. Haven't been since he passed out of fighting journeyman MW Sonnen. That being said let's not body shame him.

While he did gas light us all with his "bulking up the right way" BS, physique has proven to mean next to nothing for the GOATs.

At LHW he was skin and bones. LW GOAT BJ Penn was never muscular and he was a WW champ while bulking up on burritos and even went the distance with a burrito and burger diet. HW GOAT Fedor loves ice cream, never cut weight and was never muscular. Even Silva looked a little soft. GSP was the only GOAT with the physique to go with it despite his caved in chest.

All this is to say that while Jones is a cheater, a duck and a liar his pudgeyness doesn't mean he sucks now... i just dont get what happened when there were some photos of him looking yoked before he finally debuted as a HW as soon as Francis left.
 
BowserJr said:
I'm no fan of Jones. Haven't been since he passed out of fighting journeyman MW Sonnen. That being said let's not body shame him.

While he did gas light us all with his "bulking up the right way" BS, physique has proven to mean next to nothing for the GOATs.

At LHW he was skin and bones. LW GOAT BJ Penn was never muscular and he was a WW champ while bulking up on burritos and even went the distance with a burrito and burger diet. HW GOAT Fedor loves ice cream, never cut weight and was never muscular. Even Silva looked a little soft. GSP was the only GOAT with the physique to go with it despite his caved in chest.

All this is to say that while Jones is a cheater, a duck and a liar his pudgeyness doesn't mean he sucks now... i just dont get what happened when there were some photos of him looking yoked before he finally debuted as a HW as soon as Francis left.
you acknowledge he's a liar, a cheat, and a duck but at the same time don't understand how he was shredded in a pic when he had no fight signed? i don't know, could it be THE PICOS?
 
All that heavy squatting for 3 years and still with them CHICKEN LEGS😝🤣😃

 
Rataria said:
All that heavy squatting for 3 years and still with them CHICKEN LEGS😝🤣😃
he doesn't have chicken legs though, just chicken calves. Calves are hard to build, genetics play a role.
 
kingmob6 said:
he doesn't have chicken legs though, just chicken calves. Calves are hard to build, genetics play a role.
its a fun meme nevertheless. I have the chicken calves too. I know the pain
 
Did you just call the undefeated GOAT Sonnen a journeyman?
 
He wasted 3 years of his prime bulking for literally nothing. He never needed any extra mass.
 
Pancake Sprawl said:
you acknowledge he's a liar, a cheat, and a duck but at the same time don't understand how he was shredded in a pic when he had no fight signed? i don't know, could it be THE PICOS?
Not sure, but is "THE PICOS" slang for scumbag Jon's photo shooped pics?

A I or that chat gpt stuff, could it maybe/possibly make Jon look almost like a man?
 
