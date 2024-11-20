I don't get JJ bulking up to HW...

He allegedly spent years bulking up to HW.



At LHW he fought around 220.



At HW he fights around 240.



Visually he looks absolutely the same in terms of musculature, but with an additional layer of fat and a rather prominent gut ... which, on a 6'4" man it's easily 15-20 pounds of fat.



So he spent years bulking up to HW to gain <5 pounds of muscle? Like ... totally pointless.