I don't get JJ bulking up to HW...

He allegedly spent years bulking up to HW.

At LHW he fought around 220.

At HW he fights around 240.

Visually he looks absolutely the same in terms of musculature, but with an additional layer of fat and a rather prominent gut ... which, on a 6'4" man it's easily 15-20 pounds of fat.

So he spent years bulking up to HW to gain <5 pounds of muscle? Like ... totally pointless.
 
Hypertrophy gains isn't useful for him. Larger muscles = gas easier

What he wants is getting stronger but at the same increasing muscle mass the least. And adding some extra fat to be able to match the other HWs in grappling exchanges.
 
Fat is good in heavyweight usually unless your a behemoth then it’s just beneficial to be cut. Like the Maurice guy, Maurice green, he was in this one season if TUF and he destroyed everyone orettt easily cause he’s 6 foot 7 and he’s not really a fat guy.
 
I thought the speculation was he was silently serving a suspension for something and the "bulking" was a subterfuge. Or he was just ducking Ngannou.
 
Hypertrophy gains isn't useful for him. Larger muscles = gas easier

What he wants is getting stronger but at the same increasing muscle mass the least. And adding some extra fat to be able to match the other HWs in grappling exchanges.
lol. No. Just no.
 
Fat is good in heavyweight usually unless your a behemoth then it’s just beneficial to be cut. Like the Maurice guy, Maurice green, he was in this one season if TUF and he destroyed everyone orettt easily cause he’s 6 foot 7 and he’s not really a fat guy.
Didn't he lose his 2nd fight in TUF. Has not had a successful career since...
 
He was avoiding the pico police

Also trying to look like the ideal male body to achieve peak performance....

Screen Shot 2024-11-20 at 7.53.10 AM.png

... so that people will think he is the GOAT
 
