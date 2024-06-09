  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Hunting

I went once pheasant hunting unfortunately I wasn't successful. And I want try again eventually.

How many go hunting? And is there anything you preferring going for.
 
As a vegetarian for about 25 years I have never been hunting, but I love guns and spending time in nature and also I am a big supporter of hunting for ethical reasons.

I would actually LOVE to try hunting with a paintball gun and red paintballs but I feel like that might be considered ethically questionable and probably illegal.


"BLOUGH... got you motherfucker!!

Now you are gonna look stupid for a couple of days and develop a fear of humans that might save your life.

You are welcome."

- Jeff
 
jeff7b9 said:
As a vegetarian for about 25 years I have never been hunting, but I love guns and spending time in nature and also I am a big supporter of hunting for ethical reasons.

I would actually LOVE to try hunting with a paintball gun and red paintballs but I feel like that might be considered ethically questionable and probably illegal.
lol shooting an animal that is minding it's own business with a paintball doesn't sound ethical but it's funny. I don't know if you'd be able to get close to most animals to hit them with a paintball though.
 
I have a tiny penis, so I’d love to a shoot an elephant or lion from 200 yards with hyper advanced rifle..,…then claim it was vital for conservation and that the meat would feed an impoverished village for a month.
 
Last edited:
pugilistico said:
lol shooting an animal that is minding it's own business with a paintball doesn't sound ethical but it's funny. I don't know if you'd be able to get close to most animals to hit them with a paintball though.
Yeah. I have come up with a few ideas over the years that while potentially fun, would be really tough to explain to my family that the reason daddy got arrested is because he shot a deer with a paintball gun or tie-dyed a sheep.
 
LEWIS540 said:
I have a tiny penis, so I’d love to a shoot an elephant or lion from 200 yards with hyper advanced rival..,…then claim it was vital for conversation and that the meat would feed an impoverished village for a month
I'm sure there's a Pornhub category for that?
 
I hunt all the time and often get hired for depredation hunting by local ranchers for various properties between SoCal & up to near Yosemite.

Mostly pigs. We usually make Tamales out of them every year.

Im Native so hunting is something we have always done and will do.
 
LEWIS540 said:
I have a tiny penis, so I’d love to a shoot an elephant or lion from 200 yards with hyper advanced rival..,…then claim it was vital for conversation and that the meat would feed an impoverished village for a month.
Heard ya
 
MLarson said:
I went once pheasant hunting unfortunately I wasn't successful. And I want try again eventually.

How many go hunting? And is there anything you preferring going for.
I'm not gonna go wander the woods to shoot an animal.
Now you go tackle a deer and kill him with your bare hands or glue some antlers to your head and get to buckin, then that would be a different story.
 
Born and raised in the Ozarks, moved to far west Texas a decade ago. I have been hunting my entire life. Even if I was too young to hunt, I sat beside my Grandad deer hunting.

The state of big game hunting in the US has reached the level of hunting in Europe. Meaning it has become so privatized and expensive that my generation is likely the last generation to be “good” hunters.

I used to start scouting deer in August so that when November came around I knew their patterns and could take a trophy buck nearly every year. This was all done by simply asking a landowner if I could hunt on their spread, give him the back straps at the end of the season for appreciation. You froze your ass off at 4 am sitting in a tree in the dark so that you could intercept a buck moving from his breeding ground to his bedding area, and you knew this because of the hours you put in from August to November.

Hunting season was a way of life. It’s just what you did. If it wasn’t deer it was Turkey, Rabbit, Squirrel, Dove, Quail. You raised dogs to be hunters. Because of the constant state of being a hunter you became a part of the ecosystem as a Hunter. You learned how to call ducks from a single reed call, and sound so realistic that they would break flight patterns to land in front of you. You learned how to sound so identical to a hen Turkey that a Gobbler would happily walk within 20 yards of your shotgun. Being a good hunter is being a part of the ecosystem.

Now a days you pay a guide, they do all the work, and simply place a client in the path of whatever animal they paid to harvest. It’s not hunting. As far as Texas goes, hell man you may as well shoot your dog. The guides don’t even guide, the sit the client in front of a feeder on a high fenced “ranch” stocked with domesticated and genetically engineered deer for the nice price starting at 10k. It’s a fucking joke.

I’ve basically given up big game hunting. I’ll probably go to New Mexico in the fall to take a black bear, but that’s all. I’ve really leaned into upland game bird hunting. I bought a Brittany dog two years ago and have trained him very well, he’s probably got the best nose for quail I’ve ever witnessed. Plus bird hunting still requires enough skill that it isn’t profitable enough for the outfitters to ruin yet.
 
Public land rifle hunter here. Didn't grow up doing it as family wasn't into it and all the close big game was on private land plus getting a rifle in New Zealand is a bit of a process for when you aren't sure if you want to do it. Have been hunting Elk and deer in Idaho for the past 10 years now. Seem to go every 2 years with success (Elk). A couple times it's because ive passed on a spike elk (1 year old bull) when 5 miles in one direction as the crow flies straight up the mountain. I'm just not going to go through the pain of doing an additional 20 miles to pack that animal out by myself, so it lives. If it was a 6 point, I'd take the back straps, hike out, drive however long to get to service and keep calling until I could bribe one or two people with 1/2 of the animal to get their butts there pronto and help packing. Always people around here that will pack for meat.

It's a battle against the critters, my own mental and physical fortitude and the elements. I've been in areas where there has been a 50-55 degree temperature swing in a couple hours. Prepardness against exposure should always be at least a thought that runs through your mind from time to time. I enjoy the planning, the practice with your weapons, driving truck on crazy trails into weird places no one goes, the constant decision making (basically - how fucked can I get myself if I do this, then do I need to zig or zag here when I'm actually hunting/stalking) and just spending time away from modern life while being in kickass places. Getting an animal is very rewarding, but it is slightly secondary to everything else. Slightly. Haven't got a 6 point yet. When I do, every one and their dog will know about it, so it obviously is a major motivator, the big horns for bragging, and the delicious meat from any sized animal in general.

Loggers are in my area I've been hunting the past 4 seasons, so going to try somewhere different this year. Snow is mostly off at the top of the mountains in that area, so it's time to start exploring!

If you enjoy a challenge, I couldn't recommend big game public land hunting enough.
 
LEWIS540 said:
I have a tiny penis, so I’d love to a shoot an elephant or lion from 200 yards with hyper advanced rifle..,…then claim it was vital for conservation and that the meat would feed an impoverished village for a month.
<Ellaria01>"Omg? Why did you shoot that elephant?"

{<shrug}"I figured it would give me and the wife something to talk about."
 
LEWIS540 said:
I have a tiny penis, so I’d love to a shoot an elephant or lion from 200 yards with hyper advanced rifle..,…then claim it was vital for conservation and that the meat would feed an impoverished village for a month.
Mujeriego said:
Heard ya
Screenshot_20240609_165826_Brave.jpg



<Ellaria01>"Omg? Why did you shoot that elephant?"



{<shrug}"I figured it would give me and the wife something to talk about... besides my tiny penis"
 
jeff7b9 said:
As a vegetarian for about 25 years I have never been hunting, but I love guns and spending time in nature and also I am a big supporter of hunting for ethical reasons.

I would actually LOVE to try hunting with a paintball gun and red paintballs but I feel like that might be considered ethically questionable and probably illegal.


"BLOUGH... got you motherfucker!!

Now you are gonna look stupid for a couple of days and develop a fear of humans that might save your life.

You are welcome."

- Jeff
Why not just kill one and give it to someone that needs it? I kill a couple deer every year for a couple elderly households in my community.
 
