Public land rifle hunter here. Didn't grow up doing it as family wasn't into it and all the close big game was on private land plus getting a rifle in New Zealand is a bit of a process for when you aren't sure if you want to do it. Have been hunting Elk and deer in Idaho for the past 10 years now. Seem to go every 2 years with success (Elk). A couple times it's because ive passed on a spike elk (1 year old bull) when 5 miles in one direction as the crow flies straight up the mountain. I'm just not going to go through the pain of doing an additional 20 miles to pack that animal out by myself, so it lives. If it was a 6 point, I'd take the back straps, hike out, drive however long to get to service and keep calling until I could bribe one or two people with 1/2 of the animal to get their butts there pronto and help packing. Always people around here that will pack for meat.



It's a battle against the critters, my own mental and physical fortitude and the elements. I've been in areas where there has been a 50-55 degree temperature swing in a couple hours. Prepardness against exposure should always be at least a thought that runs through your mind from time to time. I enjoy the planning, the practice with your weapons, driving truck on crazy trails into weird places no one goes, the constant decision making (basically - how fucked can I get myself if I do this, then do I need to zig or zag here when I'm actually hunting/stalking) and just spending time away from modern life while being in kickass places. Getting an animal is very rewarding, but it is slightly secondary to everything else. Slightly. Haven't got a 6 point yet. When I do, every one and their dog will know about it, so it obviously is a major motivator, the big horns for bragging, and the delicious meat from any sized animal in general.



Loggers are in my area I've been hunting the past 4 seasons, so going to try somewhere different this year. Snow is mostly off at the top of the mountains in that area, so it's time to start exploring!



If you enjoy a challenge, I couldn't recommend big game public land hunting enough.