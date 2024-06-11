  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Crime Hunter Biden found guilty of all three federal gun charges

Hunter Biden trial verdict live: Jury reaches verdict

The jury returns for their second day of deliberations after they were sent home on Monday night, leaving the president's son waiting to learn his fate.
Hunter Biden has been found guilty of all three federal gun charges and could face a maximum of up to 25 prison years in prison.

A jury has reached a verdict after just three hours of deliberating. The president's son could face a maximum of 25 years in prison if he is found guilty of all three charges.

He is accused of lying about his crack cocaine addiction when he bought a gun in 2018.

I wonder if Joe will pardon him even though he said he wouldn't.
 
I expect no jail time to be served. He will get probation and a fine.

Not just because of Biden but if go by how most judges are soft on gun crime.

I linked a post about a woman that had 36 counts of buying guns for people she knew could not own them and she only got 2 years.
 
Clearly rigged! The jury convicted him as soon as he walked in! Most rigged cased, ever! Tremendously rigged! The judge, spectacularly rigged this rigged case! Now, donate to the Biden campaign to stop all this rigging, and make sure you buy the Biden 2024 gold coin!
 
Did Ashley Biden write in her diary about Hunter doing weird things to her in addition to her father Joe? I can't remember.
 
Now will you MAGAts understand that the President has no say in the judicial system?

And what's the over/under on Hunter not getting pardoned by his father? Unlike Trump who pardons anyone who says nice things about him.
 
White Whale said:
I wonder if Joe will pardon him even though he said he wouldn't.
I suspect he won't as long as he's in office because he's a political animal. He might pardon him on the way out the door whenever that happens.

From a moral perspective, I couldn't let my kid rot in jail if I had the ability to free him. Putting civic duty over your duty to your family may seem noble on paper, but society is built from from the family up.
 
Wow pretty fucked up that the second most innocent man in America (after your favorite president) has been convicted in a rigged trial. This country is turning into a banana republic.
 
My Spot said:
I was told by Shertifa this was silly and not worth prosecuting. Huh.
Should have been charged under FARA, and prosecutors let limitations expire on multiple tax violations. And Hunter would have gotten a sweetheart plea deal, if not for his lawyers being goofs lol
 
