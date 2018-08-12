Just getting into this game now...the first 100 hours I have been told are just sacrificing to learn but I have to say it is quite badass.

Since I am really only looking for a small handful of games to get into and keep me busy at weekends, I can see this being one of the few I play for forseeable future.



First up I love the realism and attention to detail of these old style weapons, and that each has its own sound and characteristics.



There are charts and guides out there for different ammo types and damage- range drop offs, wall and cover penetration.

Brilliant sound modelling in general.



I dont think I have seen a game with so many dedicated guides and streaming channels for tactics and strategy, especially as its fairly niche but there is a good player base still.



Right now they are promoting the hell out of this Post Malone event they have coming up...I'm not near good enough yet at the game to be really involved but I can see how once the different variables are learned it will be very fun to get good.

