Anyone play this? It was free for part of this weekend. It's kind of a mix between Zombies and older guns style pubg. You spawn in and your goal is to kill certain monsters on the map but it's loaded with players so it has a pvp pve type experience. Once you die your character dies.
It's pretty fun, considering buying it while its 20% off. It's the top played early access game on steam right now.
I think it tries to solve the problem of not doing anything sometimes, like in PUBG, you parachute in but you might spend 1/2 the game not fighting anything or seeing anyone. In this game there is always zombies/monsters around to kill which add to your exp. It keeps you busier.
