Multiplat Hunt: Showdown

JoeyJoeJoeJr

JoeyJoeJoeJr

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Mar 14, 2015
Messages
8,722
Reaction score
5,410
Anyone play this? It was free for part of this weekend. It's kind of a mix between Zombies and older guns style pubg. You spawn in and your goal is to kill certain monsters on the map but it's loaded with players so it has a pvp pve type experience. Once you die your character dies.



It's pretty fun, considering buying it while its 20% off. It's the top played early access game on steam right now.

I think it tries to solve the problem of not doing anything sometimes, like in PUBG, you parachute in but you might spend 1/2 the game not fighting anything or seeing anyone. In this game there is always zombies/monsters around to kill which add to your exp. It keeps you busier.
 
Last edited:
I like it a lot. The game needs further development (new maps and game mods, more varieties of enemies, possibly couple more weapons, balancing) but is fun, especially in squad mode. Would love to see zombies being more of a threat.
 
JoeyJoeJoeJr said:
Anyone play this? It was free for part of this weekend. It's kind of a mix between Zombies and older guns style pubg. You spawn in and your goal is to kill certain monsters on the map but it's loaded with players so it has a pvp pve type experience. Once you die your character dies.



It's pretty fun, considering buying it while its 20% off. It's the top played early access game on steam right now.

I think it tries to solve the problem of not doing anything sometimes, like in PUBG, you parachute in but you might spend 1/2 the game not fighting anything or seeing anyone. In this game there is always zombies/monsters around to kill which add to your exp. It keeps you busier.
Click to expand...

Just getting into this game now...the first 100 hours I have been told are just sacrificing to learn but I have to say it is quite badass.
Since I am really only looking for a small handful of games to get into and keep me busy at weekends, I can see this being one of the few I play for forseeable future.

First up I love the realism and attention to detail of these old style weapons, and that each has its own sound and characteristics.

There are charts and guides out there for different ammo types and damage- range drop offs, wall and cover penetration.
Brilliant sound modelling in general.

I dont think I have seen a game with so many dedicated guides and streaming channels for tactics and strategy, especially as its fairly niche but there is a good player base still.

Right now they are promoting the hell out of this Post Malone event they have coming up...I'm not near good enough yet at the game to be really involved but I can see how once the different variables are learned it will be very fun to get good.
 
TheMaster said:
Just getting into this game now...the first 100 hours I have been told are just sacrificing to learn but I have to say it is quite badass.
Since I am really only looking for a small handful of games to get into and keep me busy at weekends, I can see this being one of the few I play for forseeable future.

First up I love the realism and attention to detail of these old style weapons, and that each has its own sound and characteristics.

There are charts and guides out there for different ammo types and damage- range drop offs, wall and cover penetration.
Brilliant sound modelling in general.

I dont think I have seen a game with so many dedicated guides and streaming channels for tactics and strategy, especially as its fairly niche but there is a good player base still.

Right now they are promoting the hell out of this Post Malone event they have coming up...I'm not near good enough yet at the game to be really involved but I can see how once the different variables are learned it will be very fun to get good.
Click to expand...

Been about a month since you’d picked this up and wanted to touch base. How you liking it and what rank are you? Got any tricky questions I can help with?
 
Valhoven said:
Been about a month since you’d picked this up and wanted to touch base. How you liking it and what rank are you? Got any tricky questions I can help with?
Click to expand...
Thanks Val. I'm actually on vacation now so haven't been playing the last week or two. I will be getting back into it the end of the month although I am limiting the time I put in to weekends only as I don't want to get too addicted to it. It is pretty much going to be the only game I play though.

I play duo's with randoms, and I do like the bounty clash mode the most for the close proximity and action it offers.

I have been playing Dolce and I find it a great pick, I don't care if it has a bad rep or is considered overpowered it works for me and I need every advantage right now.
What would you consider a good pairing for Dolce in bounty clash?



The other thing I am going to be doing is investing in some proper headphones as right now my ones have very poor directional and spatial sound which is a huge disadvantage so that will be a game changer.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,255,769
Messages
56,736,927
Members
175,382
Latest member
LaPalmaJoa

Share this page

Back
Top