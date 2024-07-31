The formation of the new caravan comes at the heels of U.S. President Joe Biden’s decision to drop out of the 2024 race for the White House. While some migrants said they weren’t aware of Biden’s announcement, many said they feared that if Trump was elected their situation would become more complicated. Click to expand...

"We are running the risk that permits (to cross the border) might be blocked," said Miguel Salazar, a migrant from El Salvador. He feared that a new Trump administration might stop granting appointments to migrants through CBP One, an app used by asylum-seekers to enter the U.S. legally — by getting appointments at U.S. border posts, where they make their cases to officials.

Another Migrant Caravan is headed for the US Southern Borders.Associated Press has pointed out something interesting.The Migrant Caravan is coming through the US borders before the elections are held in Nov in the event that Trump is picked and decides on the promise to close the border to Asylum seekers.The Biden/Harris admin had claimed that migrant wave had slowed because of "Biden decision to slow the crossing"Its even more interesting how these migrants had stated to the Media that they weren’t "aware of Biden’s announcement"The Biden admin is clearly lying about the US southern borders even lying that the US govt cant shut it down the migrant caravans when they can but arent doing so.