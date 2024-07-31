Elections Hundreds of migrants leave southern Mexico on foot in a new caravan headed for the US border

G

GoldenWolf87

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Oct 23, 2018
Messages
13,063
Reaction score
9,342
Another Migrant Caravan is headed for the US Southern Borders.
Associated Press has pointed out something interesting.

The Migrant Caravan is coming through the US borders before the elections are held in Nov in the event that Trump is picked and decides on the promise to close the border to Asylum seekers.
The Biden/Harris admin had claimed that migrant wave had slowed because of "Biden decision to slow the crossing"

Its even more interesting how these migrants had stated to the Media that they weren’t "aware of Biden’s announcement"

The Biden admin is clearly lying about the US southern borders even lying that the US govt cant shut it down the migrant caravans when they can but arent doing so.

A group of 2,000 migrants advance through southern Mexico in hopes of reaching the US

The formation of the new caravan comes at the heels of U.S. President Joe Biden’s decision to drop out of the 2024 race for the White House. While some migrants said they weren’t aware of Biden’s announcement, many said they feared that if Trump was elected their situation would become more complicated.
Click to expand...
Hundreds of migrants leave southern Mexico on foot in a new caravan headed for the US border
Some of the members of the group said they hoped to make it to the U.S. border before elections are held in November, because they fear that if Donald Trump wins, he will follow through on a promise to close the border to asylum-seekers.

“We are running the risk that permits (to cross the border) might be blocked,” said Miguel Salazar, a migrant from El Salvador. He feared that a new Trump administration might stop granting appointments to migrants through CBP One, an app used by asylum-seekers to enter the U.S. legally — by getting appointments at U.S. border posts, where they make their cases to officials.
Click to expand...
 
Two thousand are coming up? Who gives a shit? There are like 3,000 that invade every single day. And the best part of it is....They're all headed for NYC and Chicago! It's fucking hilarious.
 
Damn. Elon should just build a hyper loop from wherever they're coming from to here.
 
I always wonder where they keep those landmines they harvested from minefields.
 
The scary brown people are coming! Be afraid!
 
Every elections there’s another caravan for the right to gripe about.
Not gonna be surprised if the right is sending them
 
Well I guess more hotels are needed to accommodate them. For Biden, that's gotta be the thing to solve than building a wall on the borders.

The thing is that they are enough to wage war when Trump sits in office.
 
Mr Holmes said:
The one the caravan people just walk across.
Click to expand...

So the fairy tale border in your mind?

Meanwhile, at the actual border, they are intercepted by the border patrol. You know the government agency that exists so the border isn't open, and that would have had a huge funding boost with the bipartisan bill that Trump told Republicans to vote down in the senate so he could use it as a political talking point.
 
jk7707 said:
So the fairy tale border in your mind?

Meanwhile, at the actual border, they are intercepted by the border patrol. You know the government agency that exists so the border isn't open, and that would have had a huge funding boost with the bipartisan bill that Trump told Republicans to vote down in the senate so he could use it as a political talking point.
Click to expand...
Intercepted? Lmao. Sounds like a great system.
leslie-nielsen-nothing-to-see-here.gif
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
Crime Armed bandits rob migrants crossing border illegally, border patrol chief says
2
Replies
21
Views
805
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,244,000
Messages
55,947,744
Members
175,004
Latest member
babito

Share this page

Back
Top