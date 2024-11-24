"Hulk Hogan suggested that President-elect Trump might give him a role in his upcoming administration during an interview with Fox News’s Brian Kilmeade on Saturday."“My president said, ‘You know something, you’d be great to run the President’s Council on Physical Fitness,'” Hogan said of their conversation at the New York rally.I for one are happy for the Hulkster, we see a lot of ageism today, its really hard when you hit 50 to get a new job.This gives us old guys a hope. I for one thinks the Hulkster will do great things.. a healthier fitter America!!Here is a pic with the Hulkster and the one and only Tardar Sauce , RIP you beautiful girl.