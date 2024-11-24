Elections Hulk Hogan suggests Trump may nominate him for position in administration

"Hulk Hogan suggested that President-elect Trump might give him a role in his upcoming administration during an interview with Fox News’s Brian Kilmeade on Saturday."

“My president said, ‘You know something, you’d be great to run the President’s Council on Physical Fitness,'” Hogan said of their conversation at the New York rally.



I for one are happy for the Hulkster, we see a lot of ageism today, its really hard when you hit 50 to get a new job.
This gives us old guys a hope. I for one thinks the Hulkster will do great things.. a healthier fitter America!!


Here is a pic with the Hulkster and the one and only Tardar Sauce , RIP you beautiful girl.
- The Hulkamania is a grain of sand in the desert that is know a Machomadness!

For one thing i agree with Trump, the pro-wrestling spark is like a super-nova, that's burns forever enlighting the soul of a warrior!

Ps: Basketball sucks!
 
lsa said:
I think this is a nomination we all can get behind.
Older people and younger, I mean look at the pic the Hulkster is wearing nail polish, so we know he is progressive and hip.

Lets do this!
- Harley Race body-slammed Andre years before Hulk Hogan did!
 
"Stone Cold" Steve Austin should be appointed to some kind of border control position
 
Hogan has done one thing Trump has always wanted to do.

Rub oil all over his own daughters ass 😀

So he’ll fit right in with the rapists in this administration.
 
Never gonna happen, Hogan is New World Order.

