Huge FOTY Candidate Poll 2024

Some years have either an obvious FOTY or a couple of frontrunners, but this year we've had a ton of viable options. We're going to need a big poll to cover all the options, maybe with multiple rounds
This list is non-exhaustive at a crazy 9 candidates:
I can't make polls and it's not quite time for one yet with two more cards left in the year. But what do you think are the frontrunners and how should we settle on a winner? Multi-round vote?
- Erceg vs Pantoja
- Zellhuber vs Ribovics
- Poirier vs Islam
- Pereira vs Rountree
- Poirier vs BSD
- DDP vs Adesanya
- Oliveira vs Tsarukyan
- Gaethje vs Holloway
- Jiri vs Rakic
