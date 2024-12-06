Huge FOTY Candidate Poll 2024

Zellhuber vs Ribovics gets the JUST BLEED award for FOTY.I mean honestly they are all amazing fights, but I don't think of any as "all-time great fights" except for that one.Out of all the ones listed the ones I enjoyed the most were Oliviera vs. Tsarukyan (back and forth with all elements of MMA), Gaethje vs. Holloway (even if one-sided in ones was thrilling with the adjustments and finish), and Jiri vs. Rakic (pure violence with complete lack of defensive regard from Jiri, just eat shots to get his own in).