Huge FOTY Candidate Poll 2024

Some years have either an obvious FOTY or a couple of frontrunners, but this year we've had a ton of viable options. We're going to need a big poll to cover all the options, maybe with multiple rounds

This list is non-exhaustive at a crazy 9 candidates:
  • Erceg vs Pantoja
  • Zellhuber vs Ribovics
  • Poirier vs Islam
  • Pereira vs Rountree
  • Poirier vs BSD
  • DDP vs Adesanya
  • Oliveira vs Tsarukyan
  • Gaethje vs Holloway
  • Jiri vs Rakic

I can't make polls and it's not quite time for one yet with two more cards left in the year. But what do you think are the frontrunners and how should we settle on a winner? Multi-round vote?
 
Zellhuber vs Ribovics gets the JUST BLEED award for FOTY.

I mean honestly they are all amazing fights, but I don't think of any as "all-time great fights" except for that one.

Out of all the ones listed the ones I enjoyed the most were Oliviera vs. Tsarukyan (back and forth with all elements of MMA), Gaethje vs. Holloway (even if one-sided in ones was thrilling with the adjustments and finish), and Jiri vs. Rakic (pure violence with complete lack of defensive regard from Jiri, just eat shots to get his own in).
 
Tom vs Jon :cool:
Lots of good ones but gotta say I thought Holloway/Gaethje was pretty average. The finish is an all time great finish, but I felt like the fight itself was pretty one sided and actually didn’t have a ton of memorable moments beyond that.
 
There were alot of really good fights this year.
 
Zellhuber and Ribovics for me too. the fight was insane and the build up right before it in the The Sphere where they showed was Pride-esque
 
Add Hooker/Gamrot & Rebeck/Oralbai to make it 11 candidates.

Stakes matter most to me so I have DDP/Izzy at #1, barely beating out Islam/Poirier. Many great options though!
 
gentel said:
I gotta pull up the vod on that, either I missed it or my memory just dropped a FOTY contender
One of the most brutalest bloodbaths of the year.

Show of heart by Orolbai is INSANE. The man took an almost inhuman beating and didnt even THINK about quitting
 
