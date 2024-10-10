3 Quarters thru 2024, what is the FOTY so far?

Holloway vs Gaethje
Jiri vs Rakic
Islam vs Poirier
Hooker vs Gamrot
Du Plesis vs Adesanya
Barralho vs Cannonier
Ribovics vs Zellhuber
Pereira vs Rountree

My top 3:
Islam vs Poirier
Du Plesis vs Adesanya
Ribovics vs Zellhuber

Any candidates that I'm missing?
 
Gaethje v Max wasn't the greatest fight from memory, just had an absolutely epic ending.

Anyway I'm going DDP vs Izzy, especially because it was for a title, Gamrot v Hooker the best non title. Dan Hooker, he REALLY loves a fight ha ha
 
Max vs. Gaethje belongs in the KO of the year category. The actual fight was dominance and not very exciting.

DDP vs. Izzy was the clear FOTY.

Arman vs. Oliveira is a little underrated.
 
1. Alex-Rountree. Title on the line, back and forth action, major damage inflicted, definitive finish. Pretty much covers all the bases.
2. Jiri-Rakic. Major damage inflicted, wild swings in momentum, definitive finish.
 
