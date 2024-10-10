3 Quarters thru 2024, what is the FOTY so far?

JoeRowe
Red Belt
@red
- Joined
- Feb 17, 2017
- Messages
- 7,702
- Reaction score
- 13,677
Holloway vs Gaethje
Jiri vs Rakic
Islam vs Poirier
Hooker vs Gamrot
Du Plesis vs Adesanya
Barralho vs Cannonier
Ribovics vs Zellhuber
Pereira vs Rountree
My top 3:
Islam vs Poirier
Du Plesis vs Adesanya
Ribovics vs Zellhuber
Any candidates that I'm missing?
Jiri vs Rakic
Islam vs Poirier
Hooker vs Gamrot
Du Plesis vs Adesanya
Barralho vs Cannonier
Ribovics vs Zellhuber
Pereira vs Rountree
My top 3:
Islam vs Poirier
Du Plesis vs Adesanya
Ribovics vs Zellhuber
Any candidates that I'm missing?