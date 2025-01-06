How's your memory?

Fedorgasm
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Sep 18, 2008
- Messages
- 30,595
- Reaction score
- 42,887
I didn't know if it's just me but I feel like I can't remember shit nowadays.
And I can't tell if my brain is actually declining, or if I just have too much to keep track of and I've overloaded it or what.
But it seems like several times a week I have people saying to me, "we talked about this, remember?"
And I have no idea what they're talking about. Sometimes I walk away from that conversation and 5 minutes later it hits me and I remember what they were referring to.
Maybe it's age, or the drinking, or lack of sleep...
