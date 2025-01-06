How's your memory?

My memory is pretty sharp.As a magician, I’ve memorized an entire 52-card deck, which lets me perform some really amazing tricks.Not only do I know the order, but if you name a number between 1 and 52, I can tell you the card, and vice versa.I even keep a few decks around set up in the same way I memorized them.For a few months, I had to go through the stack once a week to keep it fresh in my mind. But now, I can go for months without reviewing it, and when I grab a deck of cards, I can instantly put it into the order of my stack.For the curious, here is my stack:(5 of Diamonds is hidden behind the Ace of Clubs)