How would you react to this shituation?

Toliet is clogged. You go to take a piss in the downstairs guest bathroom. The water level is WAY below the fill line. Anyone with half a brain knows that only happens if someone tried to plunge it. Only two other people in the house the entire week ( my Wife and Son ) neither want to confess. Now i will have to snake the sewer line, depending on how far the clog is , i might have to remove the toliet to get to the drain pipe ( which seems to be the case because the sink is past the toliet and it is clogged ) Worst case is its beyond the house and into the sewer drain outside the house ( i installed a Tee ) years ago for this exact reason. But i am in the east cost and its below freezing temps. I am not looking forward to snaking the drain in this weather.

I am about to force my kid and my wife to do this shit work, or they can shit in the woods till spring.

Thoughts?
EDIT: I have a commercial drain cleaner ( snake) and a 3200 PSI sewer Jetter w/75ft hose.
 
Plunge it again. Never had to use snake in the toilet. Needs a proper plunger seal then plunge the air to unclog it.

Maybe someone's flushing stuff not meant to be flushed.
 
Plunge it again. Never had to use snake in the toilet. Needs a proper plunger seal then plunge the air to unclog it.

Maybe someone's flushing stuff not meant to be flushed.
I made my wife plunge it for a good 30 minutes. No bueno. I think the kid ( 16 yr old ) is the culprit, but he wont confess, and the wife is blaming everything else including the kitchen sink, so she can plunge till she is blue in the face as far as im concerned.
 
Tell your wife and child that Sherdog sends them our condolences and hopefully they can find a man to live with in the future.
 
Do we still fill things with uppercuts?... cause that's your next step.
Nah, I been happily married for almost 25 years. That doesn't happen if you fill the room with uppercuts. But when i put my foot down, they both fall in line like good soldiers, lol.
They be like oh shit, he mad, we better behave, he will forget about whatever it is next week.
 
Well here's what my dad would do. He'd gather us up near the bathroom, then run in with a sledgehammer and say "you no wanna poop de toilet!?!? you no wanna poop de toilet!? FINE! No fucka poop de toilet!!!" Then he bash the shit out of it and take us for ice cream.
 
Well here's what my dad would do. He'd gather us up near the bathroom, then run in with a sledgehammer and say "you no wanna poop de toilet!?!? you no wanna poop de toilet!? FINE! No fucka poop de toilet!!!" Then he bash the shit out of it and take us for ice cream.
Your dad sounds like a psychopath. Are you related to Jon Jones?
 
He was immigrant from the old country. Worka da hard way. Me sissy boy. American, soft hands. Big disappointment.
No wonder he turned into a psychopath, i would probably lose my mind too if i had to deal with raising a sissy boy. As far as a disppointment, If he was making good money for himself, i could let the sissy boy stuff slide a bit.
 
Come on join date 2006, you know better. How bout some old wisdom, unless you don't have any.
Sorry man, I'm outta ideas. But the cherry bomb trick seemed to work just fine at summer camp.

No wonder he turned into a psychopath, i would probably lose my mind too if i had to deal with raising a sissy boy. As far as a disppointment, If he was making good money for himself, i could let the sissy boy stuff slide a bit.
oh he was born that way. I eventually earned my manhood and respect from him the day I slayed him with horn of goat.
 
