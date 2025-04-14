How do you feel about people filming / photographing you without permission.

wildchild88

wildchild88

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Dec 20, 2015
Messages
6,599
Reaction score
8,853
Maybe I’m a bit touchy, but if someone films me without my permission I am inclined to want to throw their phone down the nearest drain.

It seems to be normalised though, like it’s socially acceptable to film people and upload them to socials.

Seems like there’s a lot of people walking around and throwing a camera in people’s faces.. and just start filming..

I just feel like it’s an invasion of privacy, and sometimes dignity, if you’re gonna film and upload, you should ask first.

What you guys think?
 
Fill the film with uppercuts.

Also, I hate when I go to events and they try to take a group photo for advertising purposes.
 
Context matters. If they are filming in a public place and you happen to walk by or in the background then it shouldn't be an issue. If they are filming you exclusively and making it awkward then you should be able to touch them with a jab.

Those amendment audit videos are terrible. Why film people working?
 
You have no expectation of privacy on public property. 1st amendment, protected activity that can be considered free press/journalism. You're also filmed in endless ways without your consent when you enter a place of business on step on someone's private property. Are you upset by that? Being filmed is a part of life every time you leave your house at this point. Dashcams, Tesla's with a million cameras, surveillance cameras, body cams, cell phones, GoPros, drones....it's all a bit crazy but it's never going to stop.

Would I be annoyed if someone was blatantly singling me out? Sure. But there's nothing I can do about it that won't land me jail so I'm gonna keep on trucking.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,262,509
Messages
57,167,624
Members
175,561
Latest member
TheWizard25

Share this page

Back
Top