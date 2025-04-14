How do you feel about people filming / photographing you without permission.

wildchild88
Maybe I’m a bit touchy, but if someone films me without my permission I am inclined to want to throw their phone down the nearest drain.
It seems to be normalised though, like it’s socially acceptable to film people and upload them to socials.
Seems like there’s a lot of people walking around and throwing a camera in people’s faces.. and just start filming..
I just feel like it’s an invasion of privacy, and sometimes dignity, if you’re gonna film and upload, you should ask first.
What you guys think?
