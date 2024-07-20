How would you as a husband react in a situation like this?

Texas Bushman

Juanillo Bushman

A few words before you get to the clip itself this thread will be about.I'm a big fan of Bushman pranks and have 3 favorites on Youtube that I follow. They make life fun for people in the US, Italy and Spain. And I would venture to guess that 95% of those who are affected have a funny experience.I want to ask you on this forum how you as boyfriends or husbands would react if your gf/wife fell into the category of 5% who didn't think it was so fun get startled and instead of a laugh they simply went berserk.The clip itself.How would you react? And then I don't just think about the situation itself, but that the clip is now available for everyone to see.During a vacation to Spain, my family was lucky enough to experience one of my favorite bushmans. My wife was scared shitless, but luckily she's among the 95% who automatically let out a big liberating laugh after a scare prank. But I was the one who learned a lesson afterwards when I thoughtlessly said she sounded like an old hag. She didn't like that comment at all. As a result, every time I saw a bushman clip, she asked me if I like girls with a sexy scream or a more restrained scream.... Women, we can't live without them. lol2 of my favorite bushes are.from USA.A lovely guy who is very concerned about his victims and asks if they are okay and has a very good interaction with the people. He does not scare small children unless it is on behalf of a parent and this applies to those who come with prams and old people. A big plus is his voice, which many describe as sounding like some kind of dangerous animal in the bush.from Spain.The only bushman that I have experienced live. I would say that this man is probably the most skilled of them all. He is the opposite of most bushes that try to intimidate with sudden, fast and aggressive movements. He is quiet and the movements are small but extremely effective. He is a true artist along with the flower that is released and attracts the victim's attention.