How would these four kickboxers compare against each other at light heavyweight?

Gokhan Saki
Tyrone Spong
Artem Vakhitov
Alex Pereira

For me these are the four best fighters I ever saw compete at the light heavyweight division in kickboxing. Saki and Spong both did impressive things at heavyweight but they were always undersized. Saki beat Spong twice but the first time was when Spong had not yet reached his prime and in the second match Spong had the unfortunate leg break. Vakhitov pretty much ran through the competition in his prime but in my opinion never reached the same level after the injuries and I believe never actually reached his full potential. Pereira had the two close fights with him but in my opinion looked like the slightly better fighter, he also looked like the much larger guy despite coming up from middleweight
 
