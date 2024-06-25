  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

How would Francis have faired in today's HW landscape?

He fought Blaydes and Gane of the current crop of HWs, but we now have Jones back in the mix, Aspinall, Volkov, Almeida, Pavlovich, and maybe an improved Blaydes too. The Gane decision win looks worse now given how Jones despatched him. Stipe was arguably past it even back then. Rozenstruik has turned out to be a bit meh. Lewis has shown that against the upper tier guys he struggles. Given all this, if Francis were to have remained in the UFC, would he still be holding the gold?
 
It would be tutorial difficulty for him.
 
I think so and Jones would have never made his Heavyweight debut. That's just my opinion tho, ik some people think it's the other way around and that Ngannou ducked Jones lol.
 
With ngannou still in the ufc probably jones would still be bulking up. Aspinall by the way could defeat ngannou using his grappling but obviously I am not sure.
 
I would not be surprised at all if he loses to Ferreira after what AJ did to him tbh. That was the kind of loss that a lot of people dont bounce back from. His aura was shattered and he got KTFO cold in such a way that it may be much easier to switch him off in future.

Before the AJ loss? he still would have had some tough challenges in the UFC now imo. Jon would have stayed ducking but Tom, Pav and potentially improved TDD Gane would have been legitimate threats. Bearing in mind Francis is 37 too so hes probably in decline.
 
