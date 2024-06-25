How would Francis have faired in today's HW landscape?

MAlexander22
He fought Blaydes and Gane of the current crop of HWs, but we now have Jones back in the mix, Aspinall, Volkov, Almeida, Pavlovich, and maybe an improved Blaydes too. The Gane decision win looks worse now given how Jones despatched him. Stipe was arguably past it even back then. Rozenstruik has turned out to be a bit meh. Lewis has shown that against the upper tier guys he struggles. Given all this, if Francis were to have remained in the UFC, would he still be holding the gold?