How would Francis have faired in today's HW landscape?

I would not be surprised at all if he loses to Ferreira after what AJ did to him tbh. That was the kind of loss that a lot of people dont bounce back from. His aura was shattered and he got KTFO cold in such a way that it may be much easier to switch him off in future.



Before the AJ loss? he still would have had some tough challenges in the UFC now imo. Jon would have stayed ducking but Tom, Pav and potentially improved TDD Gane would have been legitimate threats. Bearing in mind Francis is 37 too so hes probably in decline.