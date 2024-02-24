Pico to me is on par with GSP and Jones as a prospect, if not better. I will go out and say that he's the GOAT prospect of all time.



Bo nickal is nothing compared to Pico.



But they rushed him, because he was so good. His first fight was against 8-2 guy. Literally his first fight. When Bo is still fighting absolute cans still.



I think Pico is shot. But if he's not, he can beat anybody at LW or FW if he's not undersized. He'd be best pure wrestler at 155 or 145 too.



But I think he's shot, they rushed him, and I just think he will never be the same from those first three losses of his career when he got dropped and finished, so young.



Topuria is what we thought Pico was going to be.



But for comparison, Topuria fought a 10-2 guy five years after his debut, for his 9th fight. They gave Pico 8-2 guy who was coming off a loss to Thiago Moises for his debut.



But if Pico can get it right, I wouldn't bet against the guy beating anybody at 155 or 145. And that has nothing to do with his last fight which was a bit odd.