Media How would Aaron Pico do in the ufc?

The start of Pico’s career didn’t go too well due to poor fight IQ and his glass jaw, but recently it seems like he’s putting it all together with amazing hands, great wrestling and actually mixes it all up.

How does he do at 145 in the UFC? I think he’d be a top 10 guy if he mixes in the wrestling with the striking whenever his glass jaw gets tested
 
Fuck I literally broke my "word" from 1 minute ago on another thread lol

Tbh, isn't a bad thread compared to the other one.
 
Pico to me is on par with GSP and Jones as a prospect, if not better. I will go out and say that he's the GOAT prospect of all time.

Bo nickal is nothing compared to Pico.

But they rushed him, because he was so good. His first fight was against 8-2 guy. Literally his first fight. When Bo is still fighting absolute cans still.

I think Pico is shot. But if he's not, he can beat anybody at LW or FW if he's not undersized. He'd be best pure wrestler at 155 or 145 too.

But I think he's shot, they rushed him, and I just think he will never be the same from those first three losses of his career when he got dropped and finished, so young.

Topuria is what we thought Pico was going to be.

But for comparison, Topuria fought a 10-2 guy five years after his debut, for his 9th fight. They gave Pico 8-2 guy who was coming off a loss to Thiago Moises for his debut.

But if Pico can get it right, I wouldn't bet against the guy beating anybody at 155 or 145. And that has nothing to do with his last fight which was a bit odd.
 
Mckee and Pico at 155 would easily be top 10 imo in UFC, easily. Not sure why they wasted money on MVP, need to get Nemkov, Amosov, Mckee and Pico, and no one would care less about the rest from PFL/Bellator.

Pico has 1 fight last with Bellator too.
 
PFL is such a joke of an organization, literally no one worth your time. Gotta get Pico, Mckee, Nemkov, Amosov out of there.
 
Pico ruined himself early on. I think he'd do pretty damn good but that chin would catch up to him before he could become champ.
 
I think he'd do well tbh, both him and McKee.
 
We won’t know until he’s about 36 and past his prime since that’s usually when UFC waits to sign talent outside the ufc
 
JustOnce said:
PFL is such a joke of an organization, literally no one worth your time. Gotta get Pico, Mckee, Nemkov, Amosov out of there.
I think you could throw Patchy Mix in there as well would be great for the UFC BW division.
 
People lick his Bhole due to his wrestling credentials but he has an absolute glass chin and poor fight IQ. He's good but no where near as great as some ppl make him out to be. It's ok to admit sometimes people don't pan out and he's definitely one of them.
 
BigTruck said:
People lick his Bhole due to his wrestling credentials but he has an ability glass chin and poor fight IQ. He's good but no where near as great as some ppl make him out to be. It's ok to admit sometimes people don't oan out and he's definitely one of them.
Pretty much true, but when he's on, he's fire!

Ruthless bastard with really heavy artillery.
 
