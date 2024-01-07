How to add weight and muscle

Quick background:

Mid 50's, a shell of my former self.

I was never a "big guy" 5'8", 170 pounds but somewhat muscular.

Lost my job a couple years ago, had to resort to eating 1 big meal a day.

After I found employment again, 16 months later, I was down to 140 lbs.

I would like to get back to my former self, at least.



I know Eat, Eat, Eat and workout.

Eat anything and everything, right?

Workout, basic movements, bench press, squats, deadlifts, etc, correct?

One gram of protein for every pound of bodyweight, (or is it 1 gram of protein for every pound of bodyweight goal?)



Of course, fruit and veggies should be included in diet, although they don't help in weight gain, but for all round health.



Creatine too (?), although doesn't that help muscles absorb water, and if you quit creatine, don't you lose the benefits of taking it?



Looking for advice to get back the 30 lbs I lost, but keeping in mind my age, how long would it take?



Thanks in advance my friends