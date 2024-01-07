How to add weight and muscle

Quick background:
Mid 50's, a shell of my former self.
I was never a "big guy" 5'8", 170 pounds but somewhat muscular.
Lost my job a couple years ago, had to resort to eating 1 big meal a day.
After I found employment again, 16 months later, I was down to 140 lbs.
I would like to get back to my former self, at least.

I know Eat, Eat, Eat and workout.
Eat anything and everything, right?
Workout, basic movements, bench press, squats, deadlifts, etc, correct?
One gram of protein for every pound of bodyweight, (or is it 1 gram of protein for every pound of bodyweight goal?)

Of course, fruit and veggies should be included in diet, although they don't help in weight gain, but for all round health.

Creatine too (?), although doesn't that help muscles absorb water, and if you quit creatine, don't you lose the benefits of taking it?

Looking for advice to get back the 30 lbs I lost, but keeping in mind my age, how long would it take?

Thanks in advance my friends
 
As someone who dirty bulked into obesity, please don't eat everything and anything. Make smart food choices. Small things like choosing red meat over chicken or white rice over brown can make the difference necessary to add weight back. Do cardio to maintain heart health but not so much that it puts you into a caloric deficit. Your bloodwork and organs are more important than bulking.
 
not long at all. look up the starting strength routine and get to work

1 gram of protein per pound of bodyweight is a good start, double that intake in carbs, half of that in fats.....adjust your intake to gain 1-2 pounds a week over the next several months

creatine is cheap enough just take a small scoop per day or don't even worry about it its not important right now
 
Judging from your stats and I am guessing you are working out like 3-5 time a week? Your daily calorie maintenance is around 2200. Just eat a few hundred above that every day. Roughly 500-1000 calories above of that will do. You will slowly put on weight but it will be stable. Good luck

Calories Needed for a 55 year old, 140 lb Male

A 55 year old male who is 140lbs needs an estimated 2,239 calories per day
tdeecalculator.net tdeecalculator.net
 
Just eat healthy and don't bother with details. 140 is light. So anything that's healthy using common sense.

So yes, more calories and working out. Literary.

Anything like eggs, mill, cheese, meat, fish, whey, rice, oats, bread, fruits, veggies, peanut butter, nuts, seeds, olive oil, coconut fat, pasta, potatoes.

More food. And some good workouts. Also adequate sleep.
 
Buy Doug Hepburn's biography, "Strongman: The Doug Hepburn Story". Look at the final pages where he tells in great detail his entire training system. Follow it. However, due to your age, you should only train two days a week with it. And yes, two days a week training is within the boundaries of what Hepburn wants you to do.

Watch your physique and strength blow up. Just make sure you eat enough. And get enough protein from your diet.

No drugs.

To give you perspective, keep in mind that Hepburn was the first human to bench press 500 pounds. He also squatted 500 pounds for 15 reps at age fifty. All before dianabol was invented.

Either that or just buy the Poliquin Principles.

Gen Z bodybuilding and powerlifting experts are shit.
 
deadshot138 said:
As someone who dirty bulked into obesity, please don't eat everything and anything. Make smart food choices. Small things like choosing red meat over chicken or white rice over brown can make the difference necessary to add weight back. Do cardio to maintain heart health but not so much that it puts you into a caloric deficit. Your bloodwork and organs are more important than bulking.
This is great advice!
 
