How the hell is Bernie Taupin so well known?

And yes, I know that several of you may not know who he is, but he is/was famous for a number of years as the guy who wrote the words to Elton John's songs.

I'm wondering how the hell he became so well-known. There's even an episode of South Park where they make fun of how bad Elton John's lyrics were before he met Taupin.

Nobody can name any other lyricist off the top of their head. So why was this guy so special?
 
Came to say ''who?''

But now I feel more like saying you sound old...
 
He was famous before my time. I think maybe that's why I don't understand. Because I wasn't alive to get the context when he became famous.

All I know is that if someone writes lyrics for Taylor Swift or someone today, we'd never know their name.
 
I thought Taylor wrotes pretty much all of her song tbh...
 
Ok well like you said, I'm old, so I was just naming the only singer I know that's popular right now.

I almost said Bruno Mars but he's probably considered old now lol
 
People are sceptical of my ability to deliver a decent Bruno Mars joke.

Don't believe me? Just watch!
 
I think because Elton was fine with his music being an openly collaborative effort. Other Stars weren’t so quick to let the public know they couldn’t write a song for shit.

I mean it was astonishing to me watching the “Wrecking Crew” documentary just how many stars didn’t even create their own music.

I think I read somewhere that most of the recent modern pop hits were mainly written between 4 song writers for various artists.
 
Look into Max Martin if you really want your mind blown
 
