How the hell is Bernie Taupin so well known?

And yes, I know that several of you may not know who he is, but he is/was famous for a number of years as the guy who wrote the words to Elton John's songs.



I'm wondering how the hell he became so well-known. There's even an episode of South Park where they make fun of how bad Elton John's lyrics were before he met Taupin.



Nobody can name any other lyricist off the top of their head. So why was this guy so special?