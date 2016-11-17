How strong is "strong enough" for you???

WiolentOne
When I was younger I would think the question to be absurd. Being the biggest and strongest I could be was a insatiable goal. Now that I'm a little older and banged up a bit I find myself asking this question... how strong is strong enough? Do I really want to continue adding on more weight and risk injury? I'm already far stronger than the average man so I should be content.
So throw up some numbers you would be satisfied with.
