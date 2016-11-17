How strong is "strong enough" for you???

If you're talking purely the Big 3, then I'd say 1.5xBW bench, 2xBW squat and 2.5xBW dead would be pretty strong imo, depending on your built etc.



But this is useless if you're banged up and lack mobility to apply it in real life. I'm this age and the Big 3 means shit to me. But, for example I'm training farmer's walk because that carries over well when I have to pick up stuff at the store etc. I'm trying to train different overhead movements because I'm tall and hunched-back a bit and that helps with my lower back.



I'd like to be strong as in being the friend people will call to move a fridge or being able to carry stuff if you're with kids or lots of luggage at the airport, but not the strong guy I see at the gym who's all banged up and has sleeves for his elbows and knees and a belt for his back, though he probably has way higher numbers than me.