How strong is "strong enough" for you???

WiolentOne

WiolentOne

Banned
Banned
Joined
Jul 4, 2008
Messages
17,815
Reaction score
1
When I was younger I would think the question to be absurd. Being the biggest and strongest I could be was a insatiable goal. Now that I'm a little older and banged up a bit I find myself asking this question... how strong is strong enough? Do I really want to continue adding on more weight and risk injury? I'm already far stronger than the average man so I should be content.

So throw up some numbers you would be satisfied with.
 
1200 total by the time I'm 40. From there, I'll pick another goal.
 
Something I've thought a bit about but I've never felt "strong" and don't think I will ever feel satisfied.

Maybe when I've stopped lifting and look back I'll have a different opinion.
 
Back in the day (7+ years ago) I didn't set limits of 'strong enough', however I've always wanted to squat 500 raw, bench 405 raw and deadlift 550 raw @ 165 pounds in a meet. I always wonder if I transitioned from single ply to raw if I would have been able to obtain that as I wasn't too far away. Since I pretty much rarely squat or deadlift anymore and bench once a week at low volume I'm happy if I can actually be in the gym. Although I've accepted the reality of my weakness and lack of training, I still get moments of the iron bug addiction.
 
If you're talking purely the Big 3, then I'd say 1.5xBW bench, 2xBW squat and 2.5xBW dead would be pretty strong imo, depending on your built etc.

But this is useless if you're banged up and lack mobility to apply it in real life. I'm this age and the Big 3 means shit to me. But, for example I'm training farmer's walk because that carries over well when I have to pick up stuff at the store etc. I'm trying to train different overhead movements because I'm tall and hunched-back a bit and that helps with my lower back.

I'd like to be strong as in being the friend people will call to move a fridge or being able to carry stuff if you're with kids or lots of luggage at the airport, but not the strong guy I see at the gym who's all banged up and has sleeves for his elbows and knees and a belt for his back, though he probably has way higher numbers than me.
 
What good is strength if you don't have a wicked jump shot?

Bunch of gassed out, fumble fingered, inflexible, chest shooters in this thread...
 
Lol sorry, OP. You being all busted up doesn't change the fact that the question is still absurd.
 
golvmopp said:
Enough to hold a 120-lb woman up against a wall and fuck her brains out for 30 mins straight. Hammercurls all the way bro.
Click to expand...

120lbs Is a fart in the wind, I aint a kiddie fiddler. I wanna be strong enough to choke slam a 170lbs bitch, pin her down and pile drive me love sausage into her dirt pipe, balls deep.
 
Flash_Monsta said:
120lbs Is a fart in the wind, I aint a kiddie fiddler. I wanna be strong enough to choke slam a 170lbs bitch, pin her down and pile drive me love sausage into her dirt pipe, balls deep.
Click to expand...
55MWqhs.png
 
WandyWiolentFan said:
When I was younger I would think the question to be absurd. Being the biggest and strongest I could be was a insatiable goal. Now that I'm a little older and banged up a bit I find myself asking this question... how strong is strong enough? Do I really want to continue adding on more weight and risk injury? I'm already far stronger than the average man so I should be content.

So throw up some numbers you would be satisfied with.
Click to expand...


Squat - 48000 lbs, or 200x bodyweight
Bench - 36000 lbs, or 150x bodyweight
Deadlift - 5.972 x 10^24, or weight of Earth

OK. OK.... you want my real goals?

I just want to be stronger than I was yesterday. As long as I continue to progress on my lifts each day, then one day I might far surpass whatever goal I set for myself.

You don't have to risk injury to get stronger. In fact, you shouldn't be lifting anywhere near your max capacity. Your risk of injury really should be limited if you have great technique and use smart numbers.
 
200 squat, 140 bench, 150 clean, 140 hang power clean, BW press.

Those have been my (100% arbitrary) lifetime strength goals. And these only apply to me; not to people with different builds, different neuromuscular makeups, and different injury histories.

If I get to these I don't think I'll care that much about getting stronger. No doubt I'll continue lifting, but it will probably be a much smaller part of my overall training. At that point, for sure I will benefit more by acquiring different adaptations (jumping ability, sprinting ability, endurance, etc.) and additional skills (movement skills, martial arts, some other sport, etc.), than about getting stronger.
 
Last edited:
Exrx has number for elite. Those look about right. Those and leanish
 
Personal goals(not neccesarily the ceiling though):

500lb squat
365 bench
225 clean and press
 
Deadlift = Asia + Europe
Squat = North + South 'merica
Bench = Straya
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,065
Messages
57,575,354
Members
175,751
Latest member
TYR-I

Share this page

Back
Top