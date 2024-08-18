How should future opponents deal with Dricus Du Plessis's striking?

Everyone by now knows what DDP does in every fight, lunges forward with furries, often to the point of stumbling past a fighter. Yet up till now no one knows how to stop him, how to punish him or even dodge his punches. You would think Israel would be a stylistic nightmare matchup for DDP yet did he try to counter DDP's furries in the fight? Like I said in another topic, DDP is an Elden Ring boss with his striking, he delays his punches so much that people don't know how to time against him.



So how should his future opponents fight to stop DDP, or is he destined to be the greatest MW ever? Heck could it be possible that the DDP slowmo striking is something MMA fighters should add into their repertoire?