How should future opponents deal with Dricus Du Plessis's striking?

Everyone by now knows what DDP does in every fight, lunges forward with furries, often to the point of stumbling past a fighter. Yet up till now no one knows how to stop him, how to punish him or even dodge his punches. You would think Israel would be a stylistic nightmare matchup for DDP yet did he try to counter DDP's furries in the fight? Like I said in another topic, DDP is an Elden Ring boss with his striking, he delays his punches so much that people don't know how to time against him.

So how should his future opponents fight to stop DDP, or is he destined to be the greatest MW ever? Heck could it be possible that the DDP slowmo striking is something MMA fighters should add into their repertoire?
 
Bring in Roberto Soldic from One to show us :)

Its a shame, he wasted his career not coming to the UFC
 
I still think Whittaker's striking is good enough to deal with him if he fights smart and takes him more serious

No one else can
 
It is obviously very hard to do, otherwise Rob and Izzy would have done it. Sean had some success, but it was mostly jabs and whatever Sherdog tells you, even his corner thought he was losing it.
Either a power puncher catches him, or a monster wrestler grinds/subs him. Neither seems very likely in the current MW landscape unless Khamzat finds his old self. Maybe Sean takes more risks in the rematch.
 
AdamWarlock said:
they are all food for khamzat
izzy, sean, ddp

doesn't matter, he kill'em all
Click to expand...

A shame we have to wait a decade to see that

In all seriousness, Khamzat would fold quite fast against Du Plessis iron will.

I guess a powerful striker like Poatan is the answer
 
Izzy was lighting him up to the body, and it definitely bothered Dricus. He also landed quite a few good leg kicks on him. Strickland jabbed his face off.

He's hard to time with his offense, but he is hittable, defensively.

It likely will take someone with a good defense in the pocket who can out hustle him, and not get held down for long if he does get the TDs.
 
