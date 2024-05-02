How rewarding are short notice fights actually?

We’ve all seen El Rosa Goofa very happy with guys that step in on short notice to “save” a card, but usually only the top ranked guys get the public shoutout when they do so.

So when you’re not in a top of the ranking position and you accept a short notice fight because person X needs an opponent after a pull-out for example… how much does the UFC brass actually love you? You’d probably make the same amount of money that’s in your contract, but will it give you different perks?

For example; there’s plenty of guys getting cut after 3 losses. What if you’re on 2 and you lose the 3rd fight (that you take on short notice)? Do you get like 1-2 extra credits?

I’m not that deeply initiated in the entire roster and history so I’m looking for evidence of these said perks. If there’s consistency there I’d think it could be pretty lucrative to just take a bunch of SN fights if you’re just looking for a paycheck in the UFC rather than a belt or top rank. Any examples?
 
I can't speak too deeply cuz I don't know enough about the subject(good question tho), but for your example I'd imagine if a lower and mid level fighter was on a two fight skid and they rejected a short notice fight the UFC would consider cutting him. Or they'd just give him a very difficult matchup for his next fight on an Apex card.
 
