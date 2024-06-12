How often do you notice size differences

So by weighing in one day before and allowing rehydration the fighters can meet at a specified weight that they both agree too.

That being said, many guys simply don’t want to cut the weight (and I don’t blame them) Yet we have had a lot of champions who are not even close to the largest guys in their weight classes.



What I’m really trying to ask is, when you see fights that are clearly involving a fighter who is smaller then his opponent do you believe that these matchups are made in order to give a favored fighter an “easy win”?

What comes to mind with that is like Israel vs Gastelum or GSP vs BJ and basically all the O’malley fights