How often do you notice size differences

So by weighing in one day before and allowing rehydration the fighters can meet at a specified weight that they both agree too.
That being said, many guys simply don’t want to cut the weight (and I don’t blame them) Yet we have had a lot of champions who are not even close to the largest guys in their weight classes.

What I’m really trying to ask is, when you see fights that are clearly involving a fighter who is smaller then his opponent do you believe that these matchups are made in order to give a favored fighter an “easy win”?
What comes to mind with that is like Israel vs Gastelum or GSP vs BJ and basically all the O’malley fights
 
I think weight cutting would be an unreliable way to favour a fighter and that the UFC has better ways to pull strings (like preventing Aljo from getting surgery and forcing him to fight O'Malley at the end of O'Malley's scheduled camp), but I could be wrong. I'd believe the UFC is as shitty as you propose.
 
If there's a notoriously larger or smaller guy in a division I don't think they are ever matched up to get a desired outcome for the advantaged fighter. Simply, those guys have to fight someone and if you're active in a division sometimes you'll face a fighter with a size discrepancy.
 
Watch ONE, you see some crazy size variance compared to other orgs with their so called back room safety measures and hydration tests.

Like someone said though this isn’t probably the best method. I think PRIDE had the best trick where they would notify non Japanese fighters on mega short notice they had to fight or just straight fix fights.
 
So by weighing in one day before and allowing rehydration the fighters can meet at a specified weight that they both agree too.
That being said, many guys simply don't want to cut the weight (and I don't blame them) Yet we have had a lot of champions who are not even close to the largest guys in their weight classes.

What I'm really trying to ask is, when you see fights that are clearly involving a fighter who is smaller then his opponent do you believe that these matchups are made in order to give a favored fighter an "easy win"?
What comes to mind with that is like Israel vs Gastelum or GSP vs BJ and basically all the O'malley fights
Two fights come to mind in the same weight class that's not a HW fight or a freak show like Takase vs Yarborough

Rumble vs Yoshida at 170

I0000Ozbuhyct9Yk.jpg



And the much more egregious one

conor-nate-diaz.gif
 
Yet we have had a lot of champions who are not even close to the largest guys in their weight classes.
I think that's the exception not the rule.

Most champions are either close to the strongest physically or tallest/longest reach in the divisions they rule over.

There are much fewer Frankie Edgar's than they are Jones, Poatan, Islam, DDPs
 
UFC has certainly made favourable matchups for their preferred fighters but in a stylistic and talent sense. I see noticeable size difference in fights all the time but that’s par for the course if they can both make weight.
 
Depends on whether I use the pump or not.
 
