How much, in your opinion, does work ethic play a role in weight training?

There really are some idiots out there who come up with the stupidest training programs and perform the lifts with the most atrocious form. At that degree of stupidity, no amount of work ethic will save them from never making gains unless they do their research.

But assuming we're talking about reasonable people who are willing to learn from more experienced people, and who are willing to read good stuff from books and the internet, who do end up doing a good training program... At that point, how much does work ethic play a role in their success in their recreational lifting career?

What do you think?

Thank you. I'd really like to hear people's opinions here. Especially the ones who've been training for over two years.
 
Difficult question.
I think enjoyment is much more important than work ethic. Whether that enjoyment comes from the process and/or the results it doesn't matter. No one is putting in 10+ years if they don't enjoy it.
Toughness and the ability to push through pain plays a role too. Is that the same as work ethic? It's less important than consistency though.
 
Yeah.... I think you have to love training and look forward to hitting the gym. You're right as well that consistency is one of the most important things whether your enhanced or not.
 
The people who learn to enjoy weight training are the ones who have achieved the magical "flow state" that psychologists talk about. That only happens after a year of consistent training. No one ever enjoys weight training in their first year. It's a chore even to the ones passionate about it.

I'm at a point right now where my mind is already thinking about the hot babes who'll appreciate my big quads in the middle of a heavy squat set. That's enjoyment. To the newbies, just the act of finishing that heavy squat set requires a lot of mental effort.
 
Consistency is the best symptom of great work ethic.
 
It was also a time when you were just fucking around and not taking it seriously. Just like crossfitters and those doing P90X.
 
I'm saying you have no real accomplishments as a lifter. I am sure I can lift more than you despite training for only a year.

Those who take the easy way out in training and decide to do fun stuff instead of the real stuff, just like you, will always be mediocre lifters who win combat sports because of Diaz-like trickery.

Real men do hard stuff. Hard stuff is never fun.
 
