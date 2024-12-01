How much does explosion really decline with age?

ChickenBrother
JCPENNEY $3.98 BELT
@red
- Joined
- May 6, 2007
- Messages
- 7,821
- Reaction score
- 11,064
So on Thanksgiving day, I took the family to our local park with a track and just for the hell of it, we all ran 100 meter time trials. I was a distance runner in my teens and 20s and not a great sprinter, but I ran 14.69 seconds as a natty 50 year old, and not sure I would have run much faster when I was younger.
I was feeling proud of myself until I looked up the world records for masters runners:
I beat the world record for an 85 year old but only just lol. WTF. I always thought explosion was the first thing to fall off a cliff after around 35. So what gives? Were all these record breaking old guys on TRT/gear? Even if they were, they couldn't have been more juiced than the elite 20-somethings with actual money and sponsorships at stake. I'm frankly amazed that a 60 year old can sprint 100m under 12 seconds.
I was feeling proud of myself until I looked up the world records for masters runners:
I beat the world record for an 85 year old but only just lol. WTF. I always thought explosion was the first thing to fall off a cliff after around 35. So what gives? Were all these record breaking old guys on TRT/gear? Even if they were, they couldn't have been more juiced than the elite 20-somethings with actual money and sponsorships at stake. I'm frankly amazed that a 60 year old can sprint 100m under 12 seconds.
Last edited: