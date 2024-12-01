How much does explosion really decline with age?

Kforcer said: Well, people do age differently, it seems like. Some guys are seemingly age-immune, like Robby Robinson and I guess the other thing is that the longer you are alive, the longer the possibility is that some stuff happens to you that changes your capabilities in one way or another, so that even if you're one of the immortals or Wolverine, you still might have acquired some baggage someway or another that's affecting your performance. But then other people are luckier and don't have any of that sort of baggage at all. I'm pretty sure, for example, that Nick Fury with the Infinity Formula is still worse than Cap with the super soldier serum on account of Cap's clean living versus Nick Fury's cigar smoking and drinking and what not.



Either way, the fact that you broke some superhuman 85-year old's record seems impressive to me. Click to expand...

100 Year Old Fauja Singh Sets EIGHT World Records In A Row - Ontario Masters Athletics M100 Fauja Singh was our guest at the OMA Fauja Singh Invitational Meet at Birchmount Stadium in Toronto on Thursday, October 13th – as a warmup before his participation in the OMA Marathon Championships – the Scotiabank Waterfront Toronto Marathon on Sunday. Fauja broke or set EIGHT World...

Thanks man, I guess what I was trying to get at though is not my individual time but that the high watermark is so high for older sprinters. If you look at the table in the wiki link I posted above, the 100m world record doesn't even get over 20 seconds (which is still a fast run at 5:20/mile pace) until age 100. Granted the record holders were all genetically elite sprinters like Justin Gatlin at M35, Kim Collins at M40 and Willie Gault at M45 to M55, but it's amazing to me that these guys could still run world elite times at 40+. And this begs the question of how much does our individual ceiling for explosion really decline with age, past our athletic prime around age 20-35?I've always felt like MOST people physically decline at 35+ due to excuses and poor lifestyle. I've tried to keep a "no excuses" standard with clean lifestyle since age 15, but lately I've been making excuses and telling myself that my shit level changes and shots for high crotches and doubles is due to diminished explosion due to being 50. But the reality is probably more on me simply not practicing them much and preferring old man upper body throws and foot sweeps because those are less taxing.Maybe if I stay healthy for another 50 years, I can be like this dude and pull the ultimate troll job at age 100, breaking every track world record from 100m to 5K in a single day, and then breaking the marathon age world record 3 days later: