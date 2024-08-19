I have been using it to get generalised feedback for artwork/writing. I always have this fear that I might write something or draw something and that it might only make sense to myself and other people may not see it. In particular I have been cross checking things I create for the sake of reconfirming whether or not I am drawing something as I intend. You can use the right key words and allow it to give creative honest feedback and a rating out of ten, which as it often says, is subjective. It's often very basic feedback but I'm finding it useful for perspective building. Also helps to just blast ideas at the wall.