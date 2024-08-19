Social How much do you value AI feedback?

I have been using it to get generalised feedback for artwork/writing. I always have this fear that I might write something or draw something and that it might only make sense to myself and other people may not see it. In particular I have been cross checking things I create for the sake of reconfirming whether or not I am drawing something as I intend. You can use the right key words and allow it to give creative honest feedback and a rating out of ten, which as it often says, is subjective. It's often very basic feedback but I'm finding it useful for perspective building. Also helps to just blast ideas at the wall.
 
It's so so. Don't generally use it for writing but it's nice for boring tasks like expandinf formulas or checking them.

Most enterprise AI for what I do (OCR) is still not great lots of AI washing still (aka offshore teams).
 
None. You value it more than that though ypu post tons of AI shit, pictures and full on posts that are just AI. Its for lazy, uncreative and untalented people. Thats my opinion.
 
