Suburbs aren't really new, but they became much more common with improvements and increased access to transportation. Once people were not limited with how far they could walk or ride their horse, they could choose to live a bit further away from their job. They no longer needed to live in the same city as were they worked.



There are major consequences to this.



1) When people left the city, they no longer had the same mutal interests. People that moved to the suburbs no longer had as much of a stake in the quailty of city schools, city safety, or city infrastructure.

2) When people left the city, they pulled a lot of tax revenue out of the city which left less money to address these sorts of issues.

3) When people left the city, it created major demographic changes. In was mostly middle class whites that left the city. Any time there are dramatic demographic changes there are going to be major social and political consequences.



Suburbs were going to expand no matter what, but specific government policies like massive highway expansion and types of zoning greatly added to the exspansion of suburbs. To me, highway expansion, single family housing zoning, and zoning for commercial shopping centers anchored by big box stores (Wal-Mart, Target, Home Depot, etc...) are some of the most consequential policy decisions of the 20th century right down to the present, but most people don't think about these policy decisions at all.



It doesn't surprise me that we are divided socially and politically. We cluster away from each other and don't have the same mutal interests. What does a middle class white family in the suburbs that shops at Wal-Mart in their SUV have in common with a non-white single mother in the inner city that takes a bus to the nearest corner store? Geographically they might only be a dozen miles away but they live in two different worlds. Based on how we cluster it makes us very divided as a country and it leads to things like single party rule in some areas.



I grew up in a 90 percent white suburb of Baton Rouge. I get why suburbs are popular. Less crime, less crowded, better schools, less blight etc.. At the same time, I wonder how different things would have been if government policies like highway expansion, single family housing zoning, and zoning for big box store shopping centers did not promote suburbs. I think we would be less divided due to being in closer proximity and sharing more of the same mutal interests. There would be more of an incentive for everyone to be committed to adressing poverty, crime, and failing schools if it was right where everyone lived. I think there would also be less far right and less far left politicians because of the changes in voting demographics.



I no longer live in Louisiana, but Baton Rouge became so divided that parts of the city voted to split off and form new suburban towns that are no longer within the borders of Baton Rouge.