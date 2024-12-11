Edwards defeats Broome in Baton Rouge mayoral raceRepublican Sid Edwards has been elected Mayor-President of Baton Rouge, defeating Democratic incumbent Sharon Weston Broome in a decisive victory.Edwards, a first-time candidate, secured 54% of the vote, including a similar margin in early voting, marking a significant shift in leadership for the city"I want to thank Mayor Broome," Edwards said in his victory speech. "The hardest seat to be in is the incumbent because you have a record. She spent almost 36 years in public service, the last eight as our mayor. It would be remiss of me if I didn’t thank her for her service and running a good race."High school football coach and first time candidate beat the two term Democratic mayor of Baton Rouge.Crime and jobs are major issues for most people and Democrats still don't understand it.