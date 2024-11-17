  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

How much did Stipe regress?

TerraRayzing

TerraRayzing

Little eagle soars again
@Brown
Joined
Dec 2, 2016
Messages
3,409
Reaction score
5,593
Now that we saw it, how much has he regressed from his previous fights? That Ngannou fight was a domination where he couldn't go much but he appeared capable of throwing punches and still had some speed against Francis. He was already kinda shot in the DC trilogy but that Stipe looked like a completely different fighter to the one we saw this time.
He was so stiff and uncoordinated that he couldn't even connect a single leg kick. It was sad, tbh. And he looked slower than Mike Tyson did at times.
Did he regress even more than you thought? I'll be honest, I wasn't expecting him to fall off this much.
 
Jon's diverse attack can make anyone look tentative and slow. But yeah, his movement looked particularly degraded since DC trilogy.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Ibm
Stipe wouldnt rank in the top 10 of HW right now. He showed up to get beat for a lot of money. Good for his family, bad for his legacy.
 
He should have rejected the fight. Not like he's a typical broke fighter. Bros been working a decent job his whole UFC run.
 
The regress since Cormier 3 was tremendous. Way more than I thought it would be. Best version of Stipe was 2015-2018 imo.
 
Stipe has looked worse and worse since DC beat him. That trilogy killed both their careers.
 
duke_droese said:
He should have rejected the fight. Not like he's a typical broke fighter. Bros been working a decent job his whole UFC run.
Click to expand...
This is probably the biggest payday he's ever got and there are no more big paydays coming for him in his lifetime
 
13Seconds said:
Stipe has looked worse and worse since DC beat him. That trilogy killed both their careers.
Click to expand...
Think the first Francis fight was his peak and then he started falling off. IIRC, guy took some big shots from Francis too, despite winning and dominating.
 
He already looked bad and slow against Ngannou. I let you imagine what 4 years can do when you're in your 40s

And I'm not disrespecting Stipe. We all get old.
 
He's 42 and have been working a real job full time for a few years
That's just the UFC that made you forget he was not an active fighter
 
He was a slow plodder with good hand timing in his 30's. He looked Iike he was moving on glue traps last night
 
Imagine getting knocked out badly and then sitting on the sidelines for 4 years doing something completely different. Your mind is not even in the game anymore. Stipe was declawed and neutered years ago.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,252,482
Messages
56,526,786
Members
175,265
Latest member
MEG MMA

Share this page

Back
Top