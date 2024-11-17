How much did Stipe regress?

Now that we saw it, how much has he regressed from his previous fights? That Ngannou fight was a domination where he couldn't go much but he appeared capable of throwing punches and still had some speed against Francis. He was already kinda shot in the DC trilogy but that Stipe looked like a completely different fighter to the one we saw this time.

He was so stiff and uncoordinated that he couldn't even connect a single leg kick. It was sad, tbh. And he looked slower than Mike Tyson did at times.

Did he regress even more than you thought? I'll be honest, I wasn't expecting him to fall off this much.