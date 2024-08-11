How many vices do you have?

I guess 4 or 5.



How does it affect my life? I don't know. I would have to have some sort of objective way to compare what my life would be like without vices. I have never experienced that. I have just traded some in and out of the rotation over the years.

I assume this is normal.



Pain meds

Coffee

Steroids (I consider this a "positive vice")



Music ... does that count? It should. It functions as an addiction in my life.



Sleeping pills. Just 0.5 of a benadryl but i can't fucking fall asleep without one and it drives me fucking bonkers.