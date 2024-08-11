How many vices do you have?

I used to smoke, bout half a pack a day for bout 5 years, while living in NYC.
I quit in my late 30s, shit destroyed my cardio, & felt like shit half the time.
I drank too much too, prolly.
I've cut back, Drink a few times every 3 or 4 months, for a special occasion or a night out with friends & gal.
I like to drink vodka & vino.
It's fun, so it's something I gotta watch.
Pulp ain't worth the squeeze for my lifestyle and aims.
Shit ages me, I reckon... & not conducive to living healthiest.
That red wine is good for aging is bs. The reservatrol is minute amounts, compared to the alcohol.
I chew nicotine gum, still. Is not really healthy, but is a good nootropic & nice lil buzz.
I also drink fresh kanna powder with almond milk & cocunut water at night, which is a nice anti anxiety thing & helaxing.
Is a good substitute for the vino.