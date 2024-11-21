How many rest days in a row does a 35 year old martial artist need to heal stiff back and neck?

I

Intermission

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Nov 2, 2024
Messages
572
Reaction score
345
I have stiffness that doesn't go away and I don't feel that I can wait forever for it to heal. I usually train the opposite side of my body in those instances since soarness is rarely uniform.. My body isnt catching up to the recovery though.

How long do I need in order to restore the back and neck muscles? Whenever I feel it's getting back to normal, I train and the soarness comes back,

My hip flexibility is so ingrained that I can do the martial arts moves any day, thatS not the problem. The problem is soarness. Range of motion... The ability to go 100% each time.
 
Intermission said:
I have stiffness that doesn't go away and I don't feel that I can wait forever for it to heal. I usually train the opposite side of my body in those instances since soarness is rarely uniform.. My body isnt catching up to the recovery though.

How long do I need in order to restore the back and neck muscles? Whenever I feel it's getting back to normal, I train and the soarness comes back,

My hip flexibility is so ingrained that I can do the martial arts moves any day, thatS not the problem. The problem is soarness. Range of motion... The ability to go 100% each time.
Click to expand...

Would say 3 fiddy.

Its up to your body to show you. Noone else can.
 
This is a highly person specific issue. Only you know how much time you need to recover.

Also keep in mind that as you get older you will need to adapt your workouts and give yourself more time to recover. You may need to reduce frequency, intensity, volume, etc...

Test(e.g. TRT) and/or HGH will make a significant difference if you go that route.

There are some peptides that can speed up recovery of soft tissues like TB500(and BPC157 to lesser extent). Various HGH secretagogues like various morelins, cjc1295, etc may help a bit.

You can take Beta Alanine supplement to reduce DOMS/muscle soreness.

Using foam roller, stretching, mobility drills, etc may improve your recovery.
 
If your going 100% each time and you don’t know not to do that by now is probably your only problem not actually recovering .
 
What a bunch of shit responses.
One troll
One guy recommending a bunch of chemicals and hormones
One guy low key being dismissive
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,253,405
Messages
56,580,831
Members
175,289
Latest member
Igor Chapolin

Share this page

Back
Top