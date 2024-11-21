How many rest days in a row does a 35 year old martial artist need to heal stiff back and neck?

Intermission
I have stiffness that doesn't go away and I don't feel that I can wait forever for it to heal. I usually train the opposite side of my body in those instances since soarness is rarely uniform.. My body isnt catching up to the recovery though.
How long do I need in order to restore the back and neck muscles? Whenever I feel it's getting back to normal, I train and the soarness comes back,
My hip flexibility is so ingrained that I can do the martial arts moves any day, thatS not the problem. The problem is soarness. Range of motion... The ability to go 100% each time.
