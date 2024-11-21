How many rest days in a row does a 35 year old martial artist need to heal stiff back and neck?

This is a highly person specific issue. Only you know how much time you need to recover.



Also keep in mind that as you get older you will need to adapt your workouts and give yourself more time to recover. You may need to reduce frequency, intensity, volume, etc...



Test(e.g. TRT) and/or HGH will make a significant difference if you go that route.



There are some peptides that can speed up recovery of soft tissues like TB500(and BPC157 to lesser extent). Various HGH secretagogues like various morelins, cjc1295, etc may help a bit.



You can take Beta Alanine supplement to reduce DOMS/muscle soreness.



Using foam roller, stretching, mobility drills, etc may improve your recovery.