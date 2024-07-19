How many fights (wins) away is Khamzat from a title shot?

FrankDux said: Khamzat says he's eying a fight in October in Abu Dhabi. Opponent is unknown but he wants a title shot.



"I have seven fights, seven victories. There is no fighter in the UFC who has won seven fights without fighting for the belt."



Be that as it may, it's debatable whether or not Khamzat deserves a title shot in his next fight. In your opinion, how many fights/wins away is Khamzat from a deserved title shot? Click to expand...

Shocking that he is aiming for a middle eastern card to fight on...As of right now of course he doesnt deserve a title shot, specially at MW, he has 1 single win over MW´s, and thats 36-17 (11-9 UFC) GM3, the only other fight at MW that he had is WW Usman, decent win, but then again, a WW on short notice fighting him at MW, he is counting wins in 2 different divisions, people has gone longer than 7, i believe, anyway...he is one top 5 win away imo, Strickland, Whittaker, Imvov, beat one of them and you are in next, Top 10? 2 wins, he is #11 with basically no wins at MW, its disrespectful for the whole division if he gets one, i dont have an issue with champions getting a pass at a 2nd division, he isnt a champion.