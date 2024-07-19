How many fights (wins) away is Khamzat from a title shot?

FrankDux

FrankDux

Sherdog Resident Shookologist
@Brown
Joined
Feb 3, 2018
Messages
3,200
Reaction score
9,310
Khamzat says he's eying a fight in October in Abu Dhabi. Opponent is unknown but he wants a title shot.

"I have seven fights, seven victories. There is no fighter in the UFC who has won seven fights without fighting for the belt."

Be that as it may, it's debatable whether or not Khamzat deserves a title shot in his next fight. In your opinion, how many fights/wins away is Khamzat from a deserved title shot?
 
I would imagine he'll need to get at least 1 guy in the top10 and maybe 1 in the top5 but it's the UFC, they could give him a titleshot tomorrow or make him fight an unranked fighter.
 
Depends how his next fight goes.

If he looks amazing, and wrecks someone relevant, the UFC will be desperate to get him in the mix.

If he struggles or looks mediocre, the hype will die and he'll just be another guy in the queue.
 
Khamzat has pulled out of almost half of his scheduled UFC fights. He has 7 fights total in the UFC and has pulled out of 6. With that being said, he deserves an immediate title shot at 170 or 185.
 
Chimaev is wrong about the 7 fights thing, you don't even have to look outside the division to see Garry currently on a 8 fight win streak in the UFC & it took Belal 9 to get a title shot.

Depends how the UFC is feeling about him, could be 1 fight away if they still want to push him or 2+ if they don't. I think they should just book Costa vs Chimaev again and if he wins that he could have a title eliminator.
 
Khamzat deserves shit.

As a fan of entertaining/hype fights, I would love to see him get one as fast as possible, though.
 
If he dyes his hair and fails a drug test I think he will skip the line a bit.
 
If he wins his next fight impressively they will give him the next shot, shit they might give him the next shot no matter what lol.
 
FrankDux said:
Khamzat says he's eying a fight in October in Abu Dhabi. Opponent is unknown but he wants a title shot.

"I have seven fights, seven victories. There is no fighter in the UFC who has won seven fights without fighting for the belt."

Be that as it may, it's debatable whether or not Khamzat deserves a title shot in his next fight. In your opinion, how many fights/wins away is Khamzat from a deserved title shot?
Click to expand...
Shocking that he is aiming for a middle eastern card to fight on...

As of right now of course he doesnt deserve a title shot, specially at MW, he has 1 single win over MW´s, and thats 36-17 (11-9 UFC) GM3, the only other fight at MW that he had is WW Usman, decent win, but then again, a WW on short notice fighting him at MW, he is counting wins in 2 different divisions, people has gone longer than 7, i believe, anyway...he is one top 5 win away imo, Strickland, Whittaker, Imvov, beat one of them and you are in next, Top 10? 2 wins, he is #11 with basically no wins at MW, its disrespectful for the whole division if he gets one, i dont have an issue with champions getting a pass at a 2nd division, he isnt a champion.
 
This guy needs to earn a spot in the top 15 before he even thinks about a title shot.
 
Didn't Dariush win 9 or 10 before a title shot? And I don't remember if Chuck was a title fight?
 
11

plus a prison stint.

He's got a long row to hoe.
 
should be no less than 3.

3 fights then he can fight for a title on the 4th fight.

They'll do anything they can to keep him 1 fight away though, even though he CLEARLY does not deserve that opportunity.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

NoBiasJustMMA
Khamzat not responding to call out from top 5 Cannonier
2 3
Replies
44
Views
1K
Neck&Neck
Neck&Neck
Fengxian
Media Bo Nickal questions Khamzat potential title shot
Replies
12
Views
706
Adamant
Adamant

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,243,060
Messages
55,878,719
Members
174,974
Latest member
stinkyidiot1

Share this page

Back
Top