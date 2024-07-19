How many fights (wins) away is Khamzat from a title shot?

FrankDux
Sherdog Resident Shookologist
@Brown
- Joined
- Feb 3, 2018
- Messages
- 3,200
- Reaction score
- 9,310
Khamzat says he's eying a fight in October in Abu Dhabi. Opponent is unknown but he wants a title shot.
"I have seven fights, seven victories. There is no fighter in the UFC who has won seven fights without fighting for the belt."
Be that as it may, it's debatable whether or not Khamzat deserves a title shot in his next fight. In your opinion, how many fights/wins away is Khamzat from a deserved title shot?
"I have seven fights, seven victories. There is no fighter in the UFC who has won seven fights without fighting for the belt."
Be that as it may, it's debatable whether or not Khamzat deserves a title shot in his next fight. In your opinion, how many fights/wins away is Khamzat from a deserved title shot?