How long do you train before getting injured

So it seems like ever since my 20's after I gained my skills whenever I get back on the mat I get injured a few weeks into it bad enough that I can't train.
It happened with
A meniscus tare
An upper back thing
A popped rib
And now a fractured wrist
I know that injuries are inevitable in grappling and anyone who trains long enough will get as many injuries as those I listed but for me they seem to happen just a few weeks into it like as soon as I knock off the rust.
So how long have you guys been able to train grappling without getting injured?
