How long do you train before getting injured

teamventure09

teamventure09

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Aug 18, 2010
Messages
310
Reaction score
130
So it seems like ever since my 20's after I gained my skills whenever I get back on the mat I get injured a few weeks into it bad enough that I can't train.

It happened with

A meniscus tare
An upper back thing
A popped rib
And now a fractured wrist

I know that injuries are inevitable in grappling and anyone who trains long enough will get as many injuries as those I listed but for me they seem to happen just a few weeks into it like as soon as I knock off the rust.

So how long have you guys been able to train grappling without getting injured?
 
How often do you typically train per week?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,246,132
Messages
56,100,630
Members
175,069
Latest member
ThereturnofKABOOM

Share this page

Back
Top