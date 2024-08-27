How long do you train before getting injured

So it seems like ever since my 20's after I gained my skills whenever I get back on the mat I get injured a few weeks into it bad enough that I can't train.



It happened with



A meniscus tare

An upper back thing

A popped rib

And now a fractured wrist



I know that injuries are inevitable in grappling and anyone who trains long enough will get as many injuries as those I listed but for me they seem to happen just a few weeks into it like as soon as I knock off the rust.



So how long have you guys been able to train grappling without getting injured?