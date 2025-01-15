How is ufc 311 going to happen in the middle of a fire?

Rockapotomuss
Serious question
Do you think uncle cares about a little fire. He is 5x the men of all of us. He is thinking about moving it to the pacific palisades high school football stadium. He is going to show all you sheep that fires means nothing to him. He knows where he is going after he leaves this mortal realm. Pussies
It will give Anik an opportunity to share personal experiences of local fighters and to assure the audience that the UFC has them in their thoughts and prayers. They may even take the "opportunity" to throw a bone at some of the little people.
There will also be a short narrated piece with sad music, showing dirty people and fire and possibly fighters handing out sammiches and bottles of water to heros. They will not interview Stipe on the subject.
DC will say something stupid & Rogan will drop a conspiracy theory.
It will actually bring morale up for those who have lost as they will be mentioned multiple times through the event, while bringing their struggle to the World stage, it bring some much needed money into the outlying areas for the week, and it will give those exhausted response personnel, something to get their mind off work, even if brief. The part of Southern California that the fires are hitting, are a completely different demographic and different area, then where the UFC event will take place. Thats like expecting the Warriors to not play a home game, if a fire were burning in San Jose. Point is, California is vast and the label of "Southern California" covers a huge area, which many areas are not affected by the other.Even if the venue is not very close to the affected area, hosting the event there does not seem appriporiate. People suffered huge material losses, lives were lost, the area is full of exhausted response personnel… I might be wrong, but it doesn’t look like a smart idea to hold it there.
Just rode the Harley down to Temecula and then to Long Beach, from Sacramento.. then back. Roads were normal, traffic was typical, etc etc.. SoCal is vast, what part do you live in? It's only a "literal disaster" in the affected areas, which isn't the entire portion of "so cal".For real though I live in so cal it should have been moved. It's a fucking literal disaster here. It's the worst thing that has ever happened to so cal and putting one more person in the area is irresponsible and dumb.