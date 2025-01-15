How is ufc 311 going to happen in the middle of a fire?

World eater said: Even if the venue is not very close to the affected area, hosting the event there does not seem appriporiate. People suffered huge material losses, lives were lost, the area is full of exhausted response personnel… I might be wrong, but it doesn’t look like a smart idea to hold it there. Click to expand...

It will actually bring morale up for those who have lost as they will be mentioned multiple times through the event, while bringing their struggle to the World stage, it bring some much needed money into the outlying areas for the week, and it will give those exhausted response personnel, something to get their mind off work, even if brief. The part of Southern California that the fires are hitting, are a completely different demographic and different area, then where the UFC event will take place. Thats like expecting the Warriors to not play a home game, if a fire were burning in San Jose. Point is, California is vast and the label of "Southern California" covers a huge area, which many areas are not affected by the other.