How is the MSG card THIS bad?

Man UFC is fuckin up...

The absolute starof this card.....

Screenshot_20241107-102503.png


-main event no one wants or asked for
-rematch no one asked for
-more bo nickals on main cards
-middle of the pack wmma
-decent prospect Vs short notice replacement

Geez I don't think they've ever stunk up MSG that badly in the past. I know the krylov fight is on there but there are no opponents that are interesting and available to save that fight. It would have to be some short notice turbo can, that will do nothing for krylov. I know the new York cards are crazy expensive to go to live, wonder how anyone justifies this one.

I guess this is one of those cards the UFC expects the main event to carry it, but I don't see it happening.
 
