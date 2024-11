It depends which Timmy shows. One of those incarnations where he outlasted AA and should give UFC Cro Cop trouble in the cage. He is just one of those guys who is too big and injury prone. He also isn't athletic.



What is Sergei in his prime? I thought he was in his prime when he lost to Alexs. The Golden Glory Sergei is just a squared kickboxer who doesn't kick. He is also chinny from training in Holland all the time. His boxing is a little overrated as in he is a pro competing in amateur competition. People like to bring up he was Olympic hopeful for one of the former USSR countries but that country didn't even have a boxing team for previous olympics. The one Sergei was suppose to compete in had one LW fighter on the team.