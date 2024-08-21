How good was Mike “One Kick” Swick?

Dude trained at AKA and had some fast hands…


Never really lived up to his potential but had some nice wins over GSP’s friends like David Loiseau and Jon Goulet. Also had a nice win vs Ben Sanders.

I think he could hang with a lot of todays 170-185 lb guys.
 
