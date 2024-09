effin said: Sorry, i should have been more clear. I was talking about Daniels, wanted to say he was just as an unknown as the other guy before he came in Glory. You made it sound like Raymond is some international superstar. And i still believe he is way overrated, we'll see him tonight though, i have a feeling he'll not even win the first fight. Click to expand...

SuperLuigi said: I googled him and looked at some bios and fighter profiles. The name of the sanctioning body for his "world championship" was never mentioned, so Im guessing its not one worth mentioning. Click to expand...

JC Komo said: He has a ''dojo" 20 mins from my house where he gives out some sort of kickboxing karate black belts and wears black cut off sleeve gis. Click to expand...

I thought he was though, the thing is, RD has garnered tons of attention and was very well known in Chuck Norris fight league. While Blake is a guy from my hometown who at the time was the Mike Chang of local kickboxing in terms of spam marketing the shit out of himself which made me curios to know how famous he is outside of Vancouver.I also checked his profile and he claims to have won world titles in boxing,karate and kickboxing. Now I am not sure about karate or kickboxing but I know damn well he has never won any prominent titles in the boxing world.Yes he is teaching in West Vancouver which is where I use to be. Its a bit weird since he claimed he was going to go around the world and capture all kinds of kickboxing titles.