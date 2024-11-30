Upfront cost of $2-4 billion per reactor. These projects are economically worthless on their own merit, it would take decades to just break even. What they've done in the past is the taxpayer pays for it through subsidies, this time with hundreds of billions funneled to "green projects," and you'll be charged money for the privilege of using the electricity you already paid for. Double-dipping crony capitalism. All our leaders have to do is say a few lines about the net-zero utopia and the people will turn into clapping seals.