Law Trump Officials Fire, Swiftly Rehire, Overseers of U.S. Nuclear Stockpile

www.thedailybeast.com

Trump Officials Fire, Abruptly Rehire, Overseers of U.S. Nuclear Stockpile

Trump administration officials seemed unaware of the importance of the National Nuclear Security Administration, sources told CNN.
Trump administration officials on Friday began rescinding termination notices given just 24 hours earlier to more than 300 staffers at the National Nuclear Security Administration, according to CNN, with sources telling the outlet that those in charge apparently were unaware that the NNSA manages the U.S. nuclear weapons stockpile. “No one has taken any time to understand what we do and the importance of our work to the nation’s national security,” one source said. Another source said, “The nuclear deterrent is the backbone of American security and stability—period. For there to be any even very small holes poked even in the maintenance of that deterrent should be extremely frightening to people.”
 
"Look, having nuclear — my uncle was a great professor and scientist and engineer, Dr. John Trump at MIT; good genes, very good genes, OK, very smart, the Wharton School of Finance, very good, very smart — you know, if you're a conservative Republican, if I were a liberal, if, like, OK, if I ran as a liberal Democrat, they would say I'm one of the smartest people anywhere in the world — it's true! — but when you're a conservative Republican they try — oh, do they do a number — that's why I always start off: Went to Wharton, was a good student, went there, went there, did this, built a fortune — you know I have to give my like credentials all the time, because we're a little disadvantaged — but you look at the nuclear deal, the thing that really bothers me — it would have been so easy, and it's not as important as these lives are — nuclear is so powerful; my uncle explained that to me many, many years ago, the power and that was 35 years ago; he would explain the power of what's going to happen and he was right, who would have thought? — but when you look at what's going on with the four prisoners — now it used to be three, now it's four — but when it was three and even now, I would have said it's all in the messenger; fellas, and it is fellas because, you know, they don't, they haven't figured that the women are smarter right now than the men, so, you know, it's gonna take them about another 150 years — but the Persians are great negotiators, the Iranians are great negotiators, so, and they, they just killed, they just killed us, this is horrible."
 
So he corrected course instead of doubling down on what he perceived to be a mistake? Not seeing the issue here
The issue is that they're making arbitrary and haphazard decisions without doing their due diligence first. This was corrected because of how egregious it was and how loud the outcry was, but that might not always be the case.

I hope this helps.
 
So they noticed a mistake or unintended consequence of a broader sweep and swiftly corrected it.

Nothingburgers are still on the value menu
 
Yeah, I'm not putting much stock in CNN's anonymous 'sources'.
Having said that, it wouldn't surprise me if it's true.
 
Maybe the democrats should’ve learned that then.
 
The point is that you shouldn't be blindly firing tons of people and then only re-hiring (which again, doesn't undo the mental damage done by firing them in the first place) if enough important people yell loudly enough that this particular batch of firings may cause a literal nuclear disaster
 
NNSA is untouchable, period. Go make your cuts elsewhere.
 
If true, the made a mistake and corrected it less than 24 hours later. That's insanely quickly for government and a promising sign that they are paying attention and listening to feedback.

...I stress "if true" given the source.
 
Yeah. That's the first thing I thought was that they had some info, carried them out, confirmed a fuckup, reversed the decision.

Exactly how it should be....

People who make fuck ups that have the spotlight DO NOT correct course, even it is the right thing to do, because you admit a mistake and open potential for a lawsuit.

It's understandable. Being incorrectly fires from your job then seeing your employer say "WHOOPs, no hard feelings, right?" can piss off anyone.

Now picture the same scenario, the employer never admits mistake until wayyyyyyy down the line when they're forced to say WHOOPS, only now, they absolutely do get sued cuz the victim has more motive than in the other scenario and has grounds to get a LOT more money than if they showed an immediate turnaround.
 
