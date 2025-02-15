HOLA
Trump Officials Fire, Abruptly Rehire, Overseers of U.S. Nuclear Stockpile
Trump administration officials seemed unaware of the importance of the National Nuclear Security Administration, sources told CNN.
www.thedailybeast.com
Trump administration officials on Friday began rescinding termination notices given just 24 hours earlier to more than 300 staffers at the National Nuclear Security Administration, according to CNN, with sources telling the outlet that those in charge apparently were unaware that the NNSA manages the U.S. nuclear weapons stockpile. “No one has taken any time to understand what we do and the importance of our work to the nation’s national security,” one source said. Another source said, “The nuclear deterrent is the backbone of American security and stability—period. For there to be any even very small holes poked even in the maintenance of that deterrent should be extremely frightening to people.”