How does Cejudo vs Pantoja go?

RockyLockridge

RockyLockridge

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Oct 25, 2013
Messages
23,482
Reaction score
17,584
I think Cejudo's recent outings spell that he's simply too small for BW these days and guys like Sterling, Merab, O'malley, sandhagen, Song, Chito, are all just too big for Henry. He said he's not retiring but his future IMO, should be at flyweight.

I think this matchup (on paper) is in Cejudos favor. Pantojas striking is, to put it lightly, pretty damn bad. His ground game is rudimentary lay and pray.

Thoughts on this one? If henry sticks around like he says, would you rather see him at Flyweight or bantamweight? with the current state of flyweight, Cejudo might go directly to a title shot.
 
Cejudo too old to go back to flyweight at this point, not happening. If he somehow drained himself down to make it he'd gas the hell out in the championship rounds.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Chael_Sonnen
Aldo's last run is looking better and better (A deeper look into his BW run)
2 3 4
Replies
78
Views
3K
Pious Augustus
Pious Augustus

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,721
Messages
55,511,688
Members
174,803
Latest member
Derik

Share this page

Back
Top