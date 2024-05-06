How does Cejudo vs Pantoja go?

I think Cejudo's recent outings spell that he's simply too small for BW these days and guys like Sterling, Merab, O'malley, sandhagen, Song, Chito, are all just too big for Henry. He said he's not retiring but his future IMO, should be at flyweight.



I think this matchup (on paper) is in Cejudos favor. Pantojas striking is, to put it lightly, pretty damn bad. His ground game is rudimentary lay and pray.



Thoughts on this one? If henry sticks around like he says, would you rather see him at Flyweight or bantamweight? with the current state of flyweight, Cejudo might go directly to a title shot.