How do you stream the fights?🤔

Do you mainly watch these popular streaming services (DAZN, ESPN, SKY, FITE, etc…) through their respective app or on their site? I mostly use their dedicated apps, since they're available for most devices/platforms, but not having to install anything is also nice.

What does your basic setup look like? Lately I've been watching from my Xbox Series X console which is hooked up via HDMI to a 60” Samsung 4K HDR Smart TV. I also have a 55” wall-mounted 4K HDR Roku TV in my bedroom. It's connected to an Nvidia Shield TV Pro. If I've already started watching the fights on one of my mobile devices, which is typically my tablet, then I'll eventually project them onto the big screen. App casting & screen mirroring are convenient since you don't need to run a cable to the display (TV or monitor). I recently taught my sister-in-law how to do this in only a few minutes. She now uses wireless projection at her workplace to beam presentations over to the conference room screen.

As far as real fancy multimedia entertainment setups go I did away with mine. Previously I had a full home theater setup but for viewing fights it's overkill. Most of the high-end AV equipment and some of the furniture was sold but I still have a media center located in my living room. If by chance any of you do have a home theater installed I'd be interested in hearing about it or seeing a photo.
 
During construction months i can spend, I splurge on the apps and the ppvs when I want to streaming through my Xbox as well. 72” HD or whatever the jumbo size was a few years back. I practically “reffing” the fights i stand too close and blow pot smoke at the fighters and commentary
 
not paid for a fight for about 15-20 years

if i couldnt find a stream, i would just watch it the next day

i dont feel too bad when i see the numbers these fighters are being paid
 
I'm familiar with IPTV but I'm asking about OTT streaming video services like DAZN, ESPN, and the others that I listed in the OP. My local carrier offers IPTV legally but they don't carry all of the fights (there are lots of illegal IPTV services out there that do carry them though).
 
Is Judo really that much more popular over there than boxing?
 
usually watch boxing with my dad at his house on Saturdays but if it’s not that (or not boxing, as I also watch mma, kickboxing and sumo) I have a few tvs around the house with the basic streaming services. (Netflix, Disney plus, prime) but because I have apple storage for the whole family I get Apple TV and because we get some other thing, star + is also included. (That means ESPN, Hulu, fox all in one passage outside the USA)

I use a IPTV for all the ppv events and all the the around the house have access to it.

Whenever I’m having people over to watch an event on the tv by the grill, I’ll get one month of fox premium and cancel right away, which costs like 13 usd, that way I’ll get legit access to the event. (Can’t do this in the USA)

I do this because iptv tends to be more unstable and you don’t want it getting cut off with friends around.

Also when I am mid fight and have to drive away for something (wife asking for medicine for the kids or drive thru) I’ll continue the iptv on the phone and hook it to the apple car play.

My best trick is when I’m away on a trip, last summer I was in Disney with the fam and the Inoue Fulton fight came up. I turned oh my house pc remotely she recorded the life stream of the fight, the file ends up in a directory that uploads to iCloud. By the time I was on the way to the park the fight had already been uploaded. I hooked up to Disney WiFi and downloaded the file to my phone, finished the download right before lunch and saw the fight with my headphones while the wife and kids finished eating.

The real tough thing was not spoiling myself the result.
 
BoxingMMA said:
Cool. I have a lot of streaming service subscriptions. Hulu & Peacock are just the latest. Some of them I get for free through my family/friends. Netflix really cracked down on account sharing recently so I decided to get my own subscription.

Who is your IPTV service provider? I know of one that offers over 20,000 channels, including practically all of the PPV fights, but those sketchy services get shut down all the time for legal reasons. My local ISP offers IPTV. I used to have it here. It never buffers or lags because the streams don't traverse the public internet, it's all streamed directly to my set-top box over their private network. That's how they're able to offer rock solid Quality of Service (QoS) end-to-end.
 
