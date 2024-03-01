How do you stream the fights?🤔

Kovalev's "Man Bag"
Threat Actor
@Silver
- Joined
- May 12, 2016
- Messages
- 13,272
- Reaction score
- 10,072
Do you mainly watch these popular streaming services (DAZN, ESPN, SKY, FITE, etc…) through their respective app or on their site? I mostly use their dedicated apps, since they're available for most devices/platforms, but not having to install anything is also nice.
What does your basic setup look like? Lately I've been watching from my Xbox Series X console which is hooked up via HDMI to a 60” Samsung 4K HDR Smart TV. I also have a 55” wall-mounted 4K HDR Roku TV in my bedroom. It's connected to an Nvidia Shield TV Pro. If I've already started watching the fights on one of my mobile devices, which is typically my tablet, then I'll eventually project them onto the big screen. App casting & screen mirroring are convenient since you don't need to run a cable to the display (TV or monitor). I recently taught my sister-in-law how to do this in only a few minutes. She now uses wireless projection at her workplace to beam presentations over to the conference room screen.
As far as real fancy multimedia entertainment setups go I did away with mine. Previously I had a full home theater setup but for viewing fights it's overkill. Most of the high-end AV equipment and some of the furniture was sold but I still have a media center located in my living room. If by chance any of you do have a home theater installed I'd be interested in hearing about it or seeing a photo.
What does your basic setup look like? Lately I've been watching from my Xbox Series X console which is hooked up via HDMI to a 60” Samsung 4K HDR Smart TV. I also have a 55” wall-mounted 4K HDR Roku TV in my bedroom. It's connected to an Nvidia Shield TV Pro. If I've already started watching the fights on one of my mobile devices, which is typically my tablet, then I'll eventually project them onto the big screen. App casting & screen mirroring are convenient since you don't need to run a cable to the display (TV or monitor). I recently taught my sister-in-law how to do this in only a few minutes. She now uses wireless projection at her workplace to beam presentations over to the conference room screen.
As far as real fancy multimedia entertainment setups go I did away with mine. Previously I had a full home theater setup but for viewing fights it's overkill. Most of the high-end AV equipment and some of the furniture was sold but I still have a media center located in my living room. If by chance any of you do have a home theater installed I'd be interested in hearing about it or seeing a photo.