How do you stream the fights?🤔

usually watch boxing with my dad at his house on Saturdays but if it’s not that (or not boxing, as I also watch mma, kickboxing and sumo) I have a few tvs around the house with the basic streaming services. (Netflix, Disney plus, prime) but because I have apple storage for the whole family I get Apple TV and because we get some other thing, star + is also included. (That means ESPN, Hulu, fox all in one passage outside the USA)



I use a IPTV for all the ppv events and all the the around the house have access to it.



Whenever I’m having people over to watch an event on the tv by the grill, I’ll get one month of fox premium and cancel right away, which costs like 13 usd, that way I’ll get legit access to the event. (Can’t do this in the USA)



I do this because iptv tends to be more unstable and you don’t want it getting cut off with friends around.



Also when I am mid fight and have to drive away for something (wife asking for medicine for the kids or drive thru) I’ll continue the iptv on the phone and hook it to the apple car play.



My best trick is when I’m away on a trip, last summer I was in Disney with the fam and the Inoue Fulton fight came up. I turned oh my house pc remotely she recorded the life stream of the fight, the file ends up in a directory that uploads to iCloud. By the time I was on the way to the park the fight had already been uploaded. I hooked up to Disney WiFi and downloaded the file to my phone, finished the download right before lunch and saw the fight with my headphones while the wife and kids finished eating.



The real tough thing was not spoiling myself the result.