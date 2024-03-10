What do you think about those projector TVs?

I'm buying a new house soon and have found quite a few that have a theater room with a projector hanging from the ceiling behind where you'd sit. And it's projecting onto a wall with some kind of screen painted on.



I have zero experience with this kind of setup. Is it good?



Are the projectors 4k?

Do they look as good as a nice TV?

Do the bulbs burn out and cost a fortune to replace?

Do they use a shit ton of electricity?