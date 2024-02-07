How diligent are UFC fighters with their diet?

First thing first, I feel like dieting world has changed. 20 years ago, guys like Serra, Penn and Hughes kept it simple with either brown rice, chicken, broccoli or yam as their main cooked meals. I talked to Joe Riggs and he mentioned that he was mainly doing yam, chicken with lemon but then after training with Danzig, he would have days in which he was plant based. Billy Rush was the IT guy in nutrition and his method was simple which was, breakfast being either oats or a fruit shake and lunch and dinner was lightly cooked chicken or other animal proteins with some vegetable and complex carb lightly cooked.



This was pretty much it and most fighters back then were pretty lean to be fair. Billy Rush mentioned that he wanted his fighters lean because looks adds to their marketability.





Now 20 years later, the world of dieting has changed, we have carnivore, paleo, vegan, vegetarian and some fighters do not seem to diet at all. I am a bit confused. Do fighters still diet in a strict manner?



Just to clarify, I legit have no idea what is going on and would like to know what type of dieting style is trending or if its just calorie control?