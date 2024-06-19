how could history be different if previous fighters got the DW treatment?

So Izzy is 1-2 in his last three but is somehow getting his 4th title fight in a row.



Conor hasn't competed in years and is addicted to drugs + hasn't won a LW fight since Obama was president yet is likely at most one "fight" away from a LW title shot.



This got me thinking... if previous fighters got this sort of treatment, how could their careers have played out differently?



- If DJ was given an insta-rematch after setting the all-time defense record and then losing one SD, he likely would have the eclipsed many more people in the GOAT conversations. Instead, after he lost one SD (after setting the all-time defense record) he was fired from the company lol



- If Semmy Schilt got the Cyril/Alex/Sean treatment (competing professionally at the top org while somehow literally fighting zero fighters with a grappling base) he could have been the Pride HW champ... or at the very least replicated what Gane did and be awarded multiple title shots that he'd lose while getting out-grappled



- If Islam , early on, got the Herb treatment (marketing favorites drop others = insta-KO called but if marketing favorites get dropped = every chance given to stay in the fight) he'd be undefeated still / likely rival Khabib's mystique by now



- If Khamzat was given 3 title shots like Colby (when Khamzat has BY FAR a much bigger win than anything Colby has EVER done at WW) he likely would be double champ by now instead of being lambasted by fans who somehow blame him for the fact that the US has banned him from competing in multiple continents solely in an attempt to politically virtue signal



- If Fedor was given the Jon treatment he could have retired from competition in 2009 after looking to have slowed vs Rogers / be declared eternal GOAT while not competing / announce the only fight allowed to be made would be him vs Randy which would be announced to be the sole determinant of all-time GOATness. There would be no undisputed HW belt holder for half a decade while fans tried to figure out why a very-old Randy was not competing (hint: he'd be retired the whole time). Fedor would be the undisputed consensus GOAT in all Sherdog polls.



These are just a few off the top of my head... what do you got? If history was changed so that a past fighter got the DW special, how would things look differently?