How common are throws in Thailand

It depends. Sometimes they give up if they are already taking a beating. There is no health insurance. The first few fights are can fights then you move on to people who might have extensive experience but are too old or don't train. They match people up accordingly since there is betting. I also seen Thais sandbag in their fight. I saw some European champion get absolutely trounced by a 17 year old boy. The boy gave up the first two rounds then turned it up when the bets were on.
That fellow ended up in the stadiums later in his career. In the past the level of competition overseas vs Thailand isn't as competitive. I am referring to Thai competitive weight classes. Thais are very small people. I would say anything under 135 is still considered highly competitive. They have some fighters at 136-160 but it is less competitive.About what kind of european champions you had opinion? Euro KB isn't just PAK style stuff.
Aka in ams they too had different rule sets... including low kicks allowed.
Before this recent shit. .. guys from U.K, Ireland, Ukr, Russia too were common stuff in the same KB ams...
A lot of open cups allowed guys from U.S..boxing ams especially.
I might imagine how big fun for example might to get clinch with Oly level judoka cos someone had imagined that he automatically is bum just because he is from europe, despite european championships usually had larger talent pool than number of inhabitants in EU/ EEZ....