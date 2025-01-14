How common are throws in Thailand

SandisLL said: About what kind of european champions you had opinion? Euro KB isn't just PAK style stuff.

Aka in ams they too had different rule sets... including low kicks allowed.

Before this recent shit. .. guys from U.K, Ireland, Ukr, Russia too were common stuff in the same KB ams...

A lot of open cups allowed guys from U.S..boxing ams especially.



I might imagine how big fun for example might to get clinch with Oly level judoka cos someone had imagined that he automatically is bum just because he is from europe, despite european championships usually had larger talent pool than number of inhabitants in EU/ EEZ.... Click to expand...

That fellow ended up in the stadiums later in his career. In the past the level of competition overseas vs Thailand isn't as competitive. I am referring to Thai competitive weight classes. Thais are very small people. I would say anything under 135 is still considered highly competitive. They have some fighters at 136-160 but it is less competitive.Personally I feel someone could not just go there and think they are going to run the Thais. The talent tool is so big out there and everyone is good. Even the guys with double digit losses are really good. You need to train there and get used to the scoring. Their clinching are also years ahead. I will admit the gap is closing or has been closed by some non Thai countries. Japan has gyms with Thai trainers and they even produced their own teenage stadium fighters that went through the circuit. Eiwa Sports gym from Japan is impressive. They produce small guys who fight like Thais in the clinch but they are also great combination fighters with low kicks. They are also well versed at catching and sweeping. My only knock on them is that their fighters seem very robotic but their reaction time is really good.