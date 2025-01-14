  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to its more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

How common are throws in Thailand

Is this very common, if you would gauge a percentage, 10-20% ?

Obviously there is a market to let wealthier foreigners win.

It depends. Sometimes they give up if they are already taking a beating. There is no health insurance. The first few fights are can fights then you move on to people who might have extensive experience but are too old or don't train. They match people up accordingly since there is betting. I also seen Thais sandbag in their fight. I saw some European champion get absolutely trounced by a 17 year old boy. The boy gave up the first two rounds then turned it up when the bets were on.
 
About what kind of european champions you had opinion? Euro KB isn't just PAK style stuff.
Aka in ams they too had different rule sets... including low kicks allowed.
Before this recent shit. .. guys from U.K, Ireland, Ukr, Russia too were common stuff in the same KB ams...
A lot of open cups allowed guys from U.S..boxing ams especially.

I might imagine how big fun for example might to get clinch with Oly level judoka cos someone had imagined that he automatically is bum just because he is from europe, despite european championships usually had larger talent pool than number of inhabitants in EU/ EEZ....
 
That fellow ended up in the stadiums later in his career. In the past the level of competition overseas vs Thailand isn't as competitive. I am referring to Thai competitive weight classes. Thais are very small people. I would say anything under 135 is still considered highly competitive. They have some fighters at 136-160 but it is less competitive.

Personally I feel someone could not just go there and think they are going to run the Thais. The talent tool is so big out there and everyone is good. Even the guys with double digit losses are really good. You need to train there and get used to the scoring. Their clinching are also years ahead. I will admit the gap is closing or has been closed by some non Thai countries. Japan has gyms with Thai trainers and they even produced their own teenage stadium fighters that went through the circuit. Eiwa Sports gym from Japan is impressive. They produce small guys who fight like Thais in the clinch but they are also great combination fighters with low kicks. They are also well versed at catching and sweeping. My only knock on them is that their fighters seem very robotic but their reaction time is really good.
 
