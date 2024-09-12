How brave are you in general/overall?

  • 10 - I'm absolutely fearless. No known fears.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 9

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 8

    Votes: 2 50.0%

  • 7

    Votes: 1 25.0%

  • 6

    Votes: 1 25.0%

  • 5

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 4

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 3

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 2

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 1

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 0 - I can't get out of bed, I'm paralyzed by fear.

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    4
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
I'd say I'm about 6 or 7 out of 10.

Anyway...it depends on what.

I hate fighting with people despite being good at it and taught it for many years.

But most other things I can deal with.
 
Just in general how brave are you in life. Do you have very little fears?
 
I spear fish and swim with sharks very often (check the animal thread for my encounter with a Great White recently). Terrifies the shit out of some people doesnt really affect me?

So I dont know like a 8?
 
The few times I've thought I've had intruders or prowlers I instantly tooled up and went straight to confront the problem, so I guess my bravery outweighs my tolerance for people messing with my shit.
 
I'd say you are more like a 9. : - )
 
