How brave are you in general/overall?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
I'd say I'm about 6 or 7 out of 10.
Ouch.
Anyway...it depends on what.
I hate fighting with people despite being good at it and taught it for many years.
But most other things I can deal with.
I spear fish and swim with sharks very often (check the animal thread for my encounter with a Great White recently). Terrifies the shit out of some people doesnt really affect me?
So I dont know like a 8?