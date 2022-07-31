How about Tony Ferguson vs Clay Guida next?

Of course Tony is way more physically imposing than Guida, and if this were 3-4 years ago people would be laughing their asses off at what a joke fight this was. But given the circumstance of the present moment I feel like this fight actually makes some sense. Tony is 0-4 in his last 4 and is definitely on the downswing of his career. Guida is 2-2 in his last 4. Both guys are old now (for MMA). Both don't have a chance at the title. However, both are still bangers and legends of the sport and I feel like this could still be a wild and entertaining fight. Of course Tony is still the favorite, but at this point, I think Guida gives him a good fight. If nothing else it helps Tony get back in the win column.