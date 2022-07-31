How about Tony Ferguson vs Clay Guida next?

Of course Tony is way more physically imposing than Guida, and if this were 3-4 years ago people would be laughing their asses off at what a joke fight this was. But given the circumstance of the present moment I feel like this fight actually makes some sense. Tony is 0-4 in his last 4 and is definitely on the downswing of his career. Guida is 2-2 in his last 4. Both guys are old now (for MMA). Both don't have a chance at the title. However, both are still bangers and legends of the sport and I feel like this could still be a wild and entertaining fight. Of course Tony is still the favorite, but at this point, I think Guida gives him a good fight. If nothing else it helps Tony get back in the win column.

Nah much better matchups for Tony. We shouldnt be wasting however more fights we have of Tony on Clay fucking Guida

Let Guida fight Ricky Glenn or something lmaooo
 
What's wrong with Herb?
 
I don't think so. He is over the 100k mark for pay. I don't think they will waste him on Guida. I don't think promotion wants to rebuild Tony unless they give him an easy fight so he can show up for a Mcgregor fight with a win.
 
Yeah let's put this fight in pre prelims so I don't even hear about it let alone see it.
 
