Horizon Zero Dawn...7 years later

treelo

treelo

@red
Joined
Dec 19, 2001
So, i didnt ever play this BITD because i didnt own a playstation and it wasn tout on PC at the time, so i kind of dsimissed it a little bit and thought all the fanfare was just from Sony fans trying to one-up Xbox fans

HOLY SHIT

What a fucking giant mistake i made, i'm about 4 hours into Zero Dawn and it is absolutely amazing, bits of it are a bit Far Cry for my liking, but there is so much to do and as a sneaky sneaky game, i love it(i normally dont get on well with these types of games)

Playing the newer version on a PC so it looks a million dollars, better than most games that are released today and the main character is fantastic, can get very actiony on parts as well which i wasnt expecting and im sure i have tons of new things to unlock/find out about, so no spoilers please
 
I loved H:ZD. Normally when I play open world games like this scour the world for every upgrade and side quest. The story hooked me like none other and pretty much dumped the side content just to figure out what was going on. The audio/notes were so interesting, I couldn't wait to finish the game.
 
The remaster comes out on 10/31.
 
treelo said:
im playing the PC version, its probably what the remastered PS5 version is already is



It's not, it's a new version for both PS5 and PC, using a Frankenstein version of the Decima engine using the original version and the Forbidden West Engine and upgrades to the voice work and facial animations
 
